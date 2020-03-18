PALO ALTO, Calif., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyCognito, Inc., developers of innovation to eliminate the world’s shadow risk, today announced it is a winner in four categories of Info Security Products Guide (ISPG) 2020 Global Excellence Awards . In the Security Cloud/SaaS group, CyCognito was awarded: Gold for Best Deployments and Customer Success of the Year, Silver for Start-Up of the Year, Bronze for Best Company of the Year and the company’s CEO, Rob Gurzeev, was named Gold for Executive of the Year.



“Being awarded Gold for Best Deployments and Customer Success of the Year for our work with a pioneering customer speaks volumes to the power of our technology and the progress CyCognito is making to meet the security needs of today’s modern organizations,” stated Rob Gurzeev, CyCognito co-founder and CEO. “I am also extremely humbled to be named the Gold Executive of the Year in Security Cloud/SaaS. These four awards recognize the advancements we’re making to eliminate shadow risk, protecting our customers from the most sophisticated attackers.”

The CyCognito platform is a market leading attack surface management product that maps all internet-exposed assets in an organization, determines their business context (i.e., relevance), detects and prioritizes attack vectors and recommends remediation steps. It is the first platform to fully expose and map the organization’s entire attack surface, including assets that organizations don’t manage and may not even know exist. But these unseen and unknown assets are readily identified by bad actors targeting the business, including assets that are part of third-party, partner and subsidiary environments. The platform uses a unique reconnaissance process supported by a global bot network that surveils assets from multiple locations around the world at multiple intervals, undetectably and non-intrusively, to reveal the full extent of the attack surface, including critical vectors that other solutions miss.

The annual ISPG awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies. More than 35 judges from around the world participated in the judging process. These awards come on the heels of CyCognito’s recent win of three Cybersecurity Excellence Awards at RSA Conference 2020 .

About CyCognito

CyCognito is solving one of the most fundamental business problems in cybersecurity: the need to understand how attackers view your organization, where they are most likely to break in and how you can eliminate that risk. CyCognito was founded by national intelligence agency veterans whose understanding of how attackers exploit blind spots led them to create a new approach to risk assessment. The Palo Alto-based company is funded by leading Silicon Valley venture capitalists and its mission is to help organizations eliminate their “shadow risk” — critical security risk that is often unknown to them. The volume of these unknown unknowns has widened dramatically as organizations have transformed from IT environments with well-defined perimeters to hyperconnected, fluid IT ecosystems that span on-premises, cloud, partner and subsidiary environments. CyCognito addresses shadow risk with a category-defining, transformative platform that automates offensive cybersecurity operations to provide reconnaissance capabilities superior to those of attackers.

Its next-generation security risk assessment platform enables Fortune 500 and other leading companies around the world to autonomously discover, understand, prioritize and eliminate their organization’s shadow risk based upon a global analysis of their external attack surface and the attack vectors that a real attacker would likely exploit. For more information, please visit cycognito.com .

