PRESS RELEASE

18th March 2020

GROUPE RENAULT ROMANIA ANNOUNCES THE SUSPENSION OF THE MANUFACTURING ACTIVITY IN MIOVENI

In light of current developments related to the spread of coronavirus, the production activity in Mioveni plants will be temporarily suspended from March 19th until April 5th 2020 except for the most critical activities.

The company anticipates that commercial activity will be reactivated quickly after the crisis. Once the crisis is over, appropriate measures will be implemented, in agreement with the social partners, enabling us to do what is necessary to meet the commercial demand.

Employees and business partners will be informed about all key information regarding Groupe Renault Romania activities and restart of production through the company's communication channels.

More information:

Monica Ionita

monica.ionita@daciagroup.com

+40 742 159 237

Attachment