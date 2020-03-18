



Responding to the situation in the Baltics and in the world, AS Ekspress Grupp is considering all possible and necessary steps to avoid spread of the virus, to protect our employees and to continue to provide our audience trustworthy and timely news reporting and other services the Group is offering.

Employees who have the possibilities work remotely from home. In cases where remote work is not possible, employees are provided with preventive measures at workplace.

Group’s management is analysing different scenarios and possibilities for cost reductions and other measures to manage financial impact. The Group has started temporary reductions of the salaries in our subsidiaries and in the parent company.

It is not yet possible to assess how much this will affect the company's economic results. We will inform the market participants in a separate notice of the changed conditions and circumstances.

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

AS Ekspress Grupp

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 512 2591

mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

