Dubai, UAE, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ammonium sulfate industry is projected to grow 1.5x between 2019 and 2029. High demand in applications such as food additives and pharmaceuticals is the predominant factor driving sales. Rising demand as a cleaning agent for vaccine products, also continues to aid the growth of ammonium sulfate market , reveals Fact.MR in its new study.

“It is favorable for ammonium sulfate market players to transition from conventional production concepts to invest in proactive development of products for novel uses such as water treatment and air purification,” concludes the Fact.MR report.

To know more about ammonium sulfate market, request sample report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4544

Ammonium Sulfate Market – Key Takeaways

Solid variants will account for more than 80% of total consumption.

Fertilizers remain the leading application area, with 74% market share.

The water treatment sector will reflect substantial growth opportunities throughout the forecast period.

Southeast Asia & Oceania will remain the key markets for ammonium sulfate, capturing over a fourth of the market value.

Explore ammonium sulfate market study with detailed market segmentation, 130 tables and 192 figures at - https://www.factmr.com/report/4544/ammonium-sulfate-market

Ammonium Sulfate Market – Key Driving Factors

The neutralizing characteristics of ammonium sulfate in soil fertilizers majorly contribute towards demand growth.

Positive stance of statutory bodies such as the FDA continue to bode well for market growth.

Widening range of applications in food and pharmaceutical industries are significant drivers for the ammonium sulfate market.

Increasing rate of food consumption, particularly in emerging economies, support the demand for ammonium sulfate in agriculture.

Increase in the investments for research and development activities will offer a key push to ammonium sulfate market.

Ammonium Sulfate Market – Key Constraint

A substantial portion of ammonium sulfate production comes from sulfur dioxide recovery processes from coal fired power stations. This continues to be an environmental concern, restricting market growth.

Competition Landscape

The global ammonium sulfate market is moderately fragmented. Leading players profiled in the report include, but are not limited to OCI Nitroge, BASF SE, Akema, Evonik Industries AG, SABIC, Nouryon, Honeywell International, and Sumitomo Chemicals. Market leaders are pushing for the use of strategic partnerships to make sure of sustained demand. Emerging competitors are investing in research and development activities for novel applications of ammonium sulfate, as indicated by the Fact.MR report.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the ammonium sulfate market. Global, regional and country level analysis of the latest industry trends impacting the ammonium sulfate market are covered in this Fact.MR study. The report offers compelling insights on ammonium sulfate market on the basis of form (solid and liquid), applications (fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, food & feed additives, water treatment, and others), across six regions (Middle East and Africa, South Asia & Oceania, East Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America).

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Chemical & Materials Goods Landscape

Color Preservatives Market – Learn more about the major influencing factors affecting the global color preservatives market which is set for strong growth during the projection period (2019-2029).

Glass Coatings Market – Acquire in-depth insights about the global glass coatings market through Fact.MR’s detailed report covering end use segments, market dynamics, recent material developments and prominent market players for the forecast period of 2018-2028.

Benzaldehyde Market – Obtain Fact.MR’s exhaustive analysis on the global benzaldehyde market spanning dynamic market factors, key trends and successful strategies of market leaders projected for 2019-2029.

About Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the veteran research team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of over thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has scrutinized the Chemicals & Materials sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Fact.MR's latest chemical and materials market reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/