RICHMOND, Va., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – AVAIL Vapor, LLC, a leading premium e-liquid retailer, is implementing numerous measures to protect its employees and customers in its 99 stores across 12 states in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic.



AVAIL is focused on 2 key areas:

The health, safety and well-being of our staff, the consumers and communities we serve Providing continuity to our customers to protect their decision to choose vaping as an alternative to cigarettes

“We are taking immediate action to protect our employees and customers,” said Justin Murphy, Vice President of Retail and Marketing for AVAIL. “We understand that many of our customers rely on our products for their journey to quit smoking, and they have a genuine fear of relapse in the coming weeks while the nation is practicing social distancing. AVAIL is committed to customers in our stores and online and our goal is to support them as best we can. We're working closely with our communities and will continue to follow all recommendations provided to us by local officials to ensure safety.”

Immediate measures implemented in AVAIL stores include:

Phone Order / In-Store Pickup Purchase Option



Intensive hourly cleaning procedures in all stores



Dedicated disinfectant kits stationed at all sales areas



Suspension of tasting table experience



Distribution of clear hygiene guidelines to staff



Limited interaction with customers

Starting today, March 18th, current AVAIL Life members who have been burdened with a financial impact from COVID-19 or who are in the medical community, will be eligible for a one-time purchase of select e-liquids for a $0.01 transactional fee plus applicable taxes. This offer is valid in stores only and while supplies last.

AVAIL employs more than 350 people across the country. The company has committed to compensate staff for work time lost due to COVID-19 or influenza. In addition, if employees need further financial assistance, they can apply through the Xu Fund, a special employee assistance fund dedicated to supporting AVAIL staff in the event of personal and family hardships. AVAIL Chairman James Xu donates 100% of his salary to support the fund. Since 2018, the Xu Fund has helped 90 AVAIL employees.

Learn more about AVAIL’s commitment to its customers and staff here: https://www.availvapor.com/our-commitment-to-you .

About AVAIL

Richmond, Virginia-based AVAIL is a premium retailer that offers a broad array of products online and in its 99 stores across 12 states. The company delivers on the promise of quality and transparency. Information on AVAIL products is available through its retail stores and on the web at www.availvapor.com .

For more information on COVID-19 from the World Health Organization, visit: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

