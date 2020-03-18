Valmet Oyj March 18, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. EET
Valmet - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Karlstedt, Bertel
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Valmet
LEI: 213800D9O7FUQDH83V62
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 213800D9O7FUQDH83V62_20200316122433_4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-03-16
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000074984
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,172 Unit price: NaN EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4,172 Volume weighted average price: EUR
Further information, please contact:
Rasmus Oksala, General Counsel, Valmet, tel. +358 50 3173 830
Pekka Rouhiainen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020
VALMET
Kari Saarinen
CFO
Pekka Rouhiainen
Director, Investor Relations
