Stock Exchange Release

March 18, 2020 at 4 pm (CET+1)﻿

The Annual General Meeting of Kemira Oyj postponed due to coronavirus pandemic﻿

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the Finnish government and certain other Finnish authorities have decided to adopt several restrictive measures on March 16 and 17, 2020, including the prohibition of public gatherings of over 10 people.

Due to this, as Kemira takes seriously the threat of the coronavirus and the health and safety of its shareholders, Kemira’s Board of Directors has decided to postpone Kemira’s Annual General Meeting, which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

The Annual General Meeting will be held as soon as permitted by future developments concerning the coronavirus pandemic and is currently targeted to take place by the end of May 2020. A notice to the Annual General Meeting will be issued at a later stage.

