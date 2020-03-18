Valmet Oyj March 18, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. EET



Valmet - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: King, David

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Valmet

LEI: 213800D9O7FUQDH83V62

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 213800D9O7FUQDH83V62_20200316122628_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-03-16

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000074984

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,829 Unit price: NaN EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4,829 Volume weighted average price: EUR

Further information, please contact:

Rasmus Oksala, General Counsel, Valmet, tel. +358 50 3173 830

Pekka Rouhiainen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Kari Saarinen

CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen

Director, Investor Relations

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet’s strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers’ processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet’s net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers’ performance forward – every day. Valmet’s head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com , www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Follow Valmet IR on Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir