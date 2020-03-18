Dublin, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HVDC Transmission Systems Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for HVDC transmission systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11.18% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.
As the governments of the countries across the world have begun to encourage renewable electricity generation, the ability of HVDC transmission technology to integrate the new generation with the existing infrastructure is driving the market. Overall, with new projects expected to kick in during 2019-2020, the global HVDC systems market is likely to witness a huge growth in the coming years.
However, with the increasing share of distributed and off-grid power generation, the need and, in turn, the demand for HVDC transmission systems is expected to be reduced, which is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Off-grid systems are built for on-site power generation and consumption, with a lower voltage requirement, thus, eliminating the use of HVDC system, which is best suited for long distance and high voltage application.
The global HVDC transmission systems market is consolidated with the top 10 companies accounting for almost 70% of the market share. The key players in this market include ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, and General Electric Co.
Key Highlights
Market Trends
Increasing Demand for Submarine HVDC Transmission System
Europe to Dominate the Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast, in USD billion, till 2025
4.3 Recent Trends and Developments
4.4 Market Dynamics
4.4.1 Drivers
4.4.2 Restraints
4.5 Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.4 Threat of Substitutes Products and Services
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Transmission Type
5.1.1 Submarine HVDC Transmission System
5.1.2 HVDC Overhead Transmission System
5.1.3 HVDC Underground Transmission System
5.2 Component
5.2.1 Converter Stations
5.2.2 Transmission Medium (Cables)
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5 South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 ABB Ltd.
6.3.2 Siemens AG
6.3.3 C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering Co. Ltd.
6.3.4 General Electric Company
6.3.5 Toshiba Corporation
6.3.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
6.3.7 Prysmian Group
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
