INVL Baltic Farmland AB (hereinafter may be referred to as the Company) on 28 February 2020 announced that it was convoking a General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of the Company to take place on 23 March 2020 at the address Gyneju St. 14 in Vilnius.



Announcement of 28 February 2020 on convocation of a General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting, its agenda and draft resolutions:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=924355&messageId=1164709

The Government of the Republic of Lithuania having declared, by resolution No. 207 of 14 March 2020, a quarantine of two-weeks duration in the Republic of Lithuania starting 16 March 2020 (and lasting until 30 March 2020), the Company gives notice that the General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of the Company will take place on 23 March 2020, but shareholders of the Company will take part in the meeting by voting in advance in writing. A shareholder or person authorised by them should complete and sign a written voting bulletin and send it to the Company by e-mail (farmland@invaldainvl.com) and send the original by registered post to the address Gynėjų St. 14, LT-01109 Vilnius. A document confirming the right to vote must be sent together with the bulletin. Those voting bulletins shall be deemed valid which are properly completed and are received before the General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting.

More information about shareholders’ rights and duties is provided in the 28 February 2020 announcement on the convocation of a General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=924355&messageId=1164709



At the same time, the Company provides a commentary regarding the operations being carried out and the business environment under the circumstances of the coronavirus (COVID-19):

In the opinion of the management of INVL Baltic Farmland, the Company’s operations will not be impacted or will be little impacted by the coronavirus because the agricultural land rental agreements which have been made are long-term and so far there are no announcements about disruptions of farming activity. However, if world prices of agricultural products were to fall sharply, INVL Baltic Farmland would also feel the consequences. If circumstances change or repercussions become clearer, the Company commits to provide information in a separate announcement.

Person authorized to provide additional information:

Director

Egle Surpliene

Director

Egle Surpliene

E-mail: egle.surpliene@invaldainvl.com





