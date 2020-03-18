Plano, Texas, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft, a leading sales engagement technology, today announced that they have been recognized by TrustRadius with a 2020 Top Rated Award in the Sales Engagement category. With a trScore of 9.5 out of 10, VanillaSoft is recognized by the TrustRadius community as a valuable player in the Sales Engagement space.
“VanillaSoft has earned a Top-Rated award for Sales Engagement software based on customer feedback,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “Reviewers praise VanillaSoft's easy-to-use sales lead management capabilities and the improvement into sales visibility it provides organizations."
TrustRadius verified users have shared how much they value the features and functionality available in VanillaSoft’s sales engagement platform:
“We are pleased to receive this recognition from TrustRadius, but more importantly we are pleased to see the reviews and feedback from our clients that show us how VanillaSoft not only meets their needs, but exceeds their expectations,” said David Hood, CEO at VanillaSoft. “All of the features of the VanillaSoft platform are geared to helping sales teams increase their persistence and productivity, and these reviews reinforce that we are helping organizations do just that.”
-##-
About VanillaSoft
VanillaSoft, the industry’s most successful sales engagement platform, helps sales development teams engage over 15,000,000 contacts every month. Used standalone, or in combination with existing traditional CRM systems, VanillaSoft empowers sales reps to respond to new leads faster, interact with leads more consistently, across more channels, and generate more qualified sales opportunities. Globally, thousands of users employ VanillaSoft’s queue-based sales engine and intellective routing to implement sales cadence automation resulting in substantial gains in speed-to-lead, persistency, productivity, and revenue-per-rep. VanillaSoft is a privately held company headquartered in Plano, Texas, USA. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com.
About TrustRadius
TrustRadius is the customer voice and insights platform that helps tech buyers make great decisions, and helps technology vendors acquire and retain great customers. Each month, over half a million B2B technology buyers use over 222,000 verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Next Coast Ventures, Mayfield Fund, and LiveOak Venture Partners.
Attachment
Nicole Baker VanillaSoft nicole.baker@vanillasoft.com
VanillaSoft
Gatineau, Quebec, CANADA
Nicole Baker VanillaSoft nicole.baker@vanillasoft.com
863455.png
(PNG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
VanillaSoft LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: