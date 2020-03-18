Plano, Texas, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft, a leading sales engagement technology, today announced that they have been recognized by TrustRadius with a 2020 Top Rated Award in the Sales Engagement category. With a trScore of 9.5 out of 10, VanillaSoft is recognized by the TrustRadius community as a valuable player in the Sales Engagement space.

“VanillaSoft has earned a Top-Rated award for Sales Engagement software based on customer feedback,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “Reviewers praise VanillaSoft's easy-to-use sales lead management capabilities and the improvement into sales visibility it provides organizations."

TrustRadius verified users have shared how much they value the features and functionality available in VanillaSoft’s sales engagement platform:

“By using VanillaSoft we achieve a higher level of customer response, which translates to more customer engagement, which in turn generates more sales.”

“With VanillaSoft, we get more insights into how everyone is performing, we are able to reach out to a lot more prospects, and it has increased our deliverables.”

“Without fantastic systems like VanillaSoft, any sales or management professional would be living a nightmare right out of Death Of A Salesman. Leveraging modern technology like this is an absolute imperative for success in 2020 and beyond. Thank you for making my work so easy.”

“We are pleased to receive this recognition from TrustRadius, but more importantly we are pleased to see the reviews and feedback from our clients that show us how VanillaSoft not only meets their needs, but exceeds their expectations,” said David Hood, CEO at VanillaSoft. “All of the features of the VanillaSoft platform are geared to helping sales teams increase their persistence and productivity, and these reviews reinforce that we are helping organizations do just that.”

-##-

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft, the industry’s most successful sales engagement platform, helps sales development teams engage over 15,000,000 contacts every month. Used standalone, or in combination with existing traditional CRM systems, VanillaSoft empowers sales reps to respond to new leads faster, interact with leads more consistently, across more channels, and generate more qualified sales opportunities. Globally, thousands of users employ VanillaSoft’s queue-based sales engine and intellective routing to implement sales cadence automation resulting in substantial gains in speed-to-lead, persistency, productivity, and revenue-per-rep. VanillaSoft is a privately held company headquartered in Plano, Texas, USA. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the customer voice and insights platform that helps tech buyers make great decisions, and helps technology vendors acquire and retain great customers. Each month, over half a million B2B technology buyers use over 222,000 verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Next Coast Ventures, Mayfield Fund, and LiveOak Venture Partners.

Attachment

Nicole Baker VanillaSoft nicole.baker@vanillasoft.com