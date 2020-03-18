RALEIGH, N.C., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobileSmith Health (OTCBB: MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector that is reshaping traditional healthcare, today announced the launch of two COVID Response Mobile Apps to support hospitals in their response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. The secure mobile platforms can be deployed in as little as 72 hours and provide timely push notifications and alerts to convey breaking news, vital updates, and customized facility information.



“We are making these mobile offerings immediately available to MobileSmith’s 200+ hospital customers while waiving licensing and subscription fees, and deferring invoicing so hospitals can give focus and attention to the crisis itself. We will also work with other health systems as quickly as possible to support our nation during this critical time,” said Jerry Lepore, CEO for MobileSmith Health. “Thank you to MobileSmith’s incredible Managed Services and programming teams who have worked tirelessly to develop and deliver this crucial new platform in record-breaking time.”

Deaconess Health System , a premier provider of healthcare services to 26 counties in three states (Ind., Ill. and Ky.), will be the first hospital system to implement the COVID Response Mobile App for its staff.

Two versions of the app are now available to engage hospital patients, staff and volunteers – helping health systems relay the latest and most accurate guidance, data and alerts related to the global pandemic. The MobileSmith Managed Services team will work closely with health system customers to guide and expedite the implementation of these apps.

COVID Response – Community

Optimizes COVID-19 care and coordinates a health system’s response by communicating more effectively with patient populations and the community

Provides real-time mobile access to a system’s virtual or telehealth assessment and screening tools

Delivers the most current and accurate COVID-19 information more efficiently than general access apps or site-based updates

Features include: Communication updates Hospital and clinic access points and hours Nearest testing locations Notifications and alerts COVID-19 screeners Access to vital screenings Q&A and hospital contacts Live updates Future updates will include: COVID-19 symptom monitoring; Discharge instructions and adherence tracking



COVID Response – Staff

Provides a secure environment for health system leadership to communicate with all stakeholders

Supports internal user groups and forums for managing staff deployment for a faster, more coordinated response to this crisis

Creates and coordinates reference libraries for sharing video and other content

Features include: Communication updates Training Nurse communications Hospital communications Supply information External resources Q&A and hospital contacts Live updates Notifications and alerts Future updates will include: User verification of viewed content; Supply and materials tracking



