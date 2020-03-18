RALEIGH, N.C., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobileSmith Health (OTCBB: MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector that is reshaping traditional healthcare, today announced the launch of two COVID Response Mobile Apps to support hospitals in their response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. The secure mobile platforms can be deployed in as little as 72 hours and provide timely push notifications and alerts to convey breaking news, vital updates, and customized facility information.
“We are making these mobile offerings immediately available to MobileSmith’s 200+ hospital customers while waiving licensing and subscription fees, and deferring invoicing so hospitals can give focus and attention to the crisis itself. We will also work with other health systems as quickly as possible to support our nation during this critical time,” said Jerry Lepore, CEO for MobileSmith Health. “Thank you to MobileSmith’s incredible Managed Services and programming teams who have worked tirelessly to develop and deliver this crucial new platform in record-breaking time.”
Deaconess Health System, a premier provider of healthcare services to 26 counties in three states (Ind., Ill. and Ky.), will be the first hospital system to implement the COVID Response Mobile App for its staff.
Two versions of the app are now available to engage hospital patients, staff and volunteers – helping health systems relay the latest and most accurate guidance, data and alerts related to the global pandemic. The MobileSmith Managed Services team will work closely with health system customers to guide and expedite the implementation of these apps.
To learn more about the COVID Response Mobile Apps, please contact MobileSmith at sales@mobilesmith.com or call 855-516-2413 x1.
About MobileSmith Health
MobileSmith Health (OTCBB: MOST) is changing healthcare one app at a time by targeting the glaring inefficiencies in the American healthcare delivery model. MobileSmith Health app platforms are an intuitive and patient-friendly way to gain visibility and efficiency throughout pre- and post-procedural adherence that reduces cancellations and complications across episodes of care.
For more information, visit www.mobilesmith.com and connect with us at @TheMobileSmith, Facebook and LinkedIn.
