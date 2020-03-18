Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K
Copenhagen, 18 March 2020
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no 12/2020
Postponement of the annual meeting in Cemat A/S called for 25 March 2020
Cemat A/S has decided to postpone the annual general meeting called for 25 March 2020 due to the Covid-19-virus and the Danish Government’s new recommendations and restrictions regarding public gatherings of more than 10 persons.
A new date for the annual meeting will be announced as soon as possible, which we expect to hold with the same agenda.
Cemat A/S
Board of Directors
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language
version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
Attachment
Cemat A/S
Copenhagen V, DENMARK
Announcement no. 12 - 18.03.2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Cemat A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: