Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nikolaj Plads 6

DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 18 March 2020

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no 12/2020

Postponement of the annual meeting in Cemat A/S called for 25 March 2020

Cemat A/S has decided to postpone the annual general meeting called for 25 March 2020 due to the Covid-19-virus and the Danish Government’s new recommendations and restrictions regarding public gatherings of more than 10 persons.

A new date for the annual meeting will be announced as soon as possible, which we expect to hold with the same agenda.

Cemat A/S

Board of Directors

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment