Service providers plays a key role in private LTE market ecosystem. Various services offered are professional services and managed services. The services offered includes site survey, engineering design services, auditing, project management, network integration, managed services, and others. The end-users of private LTE market are manufacturing, energy & utilities, healthcare, transportation, mining, and others.



The growth of the private LTE market is attributed to the increasing use of private LTE networks among public safety agencies.These networks enable them to reduce response times, improve situational awareness, and obtain more accurate information.



Halton Police in Canada, e.g., teamed up with Motorola Solutions in October 2018 and deployed wireless LTE public safety networks for first responders. The increasing demand for reliable, private systems with low latency and high operating performance at a low cost is expected to propel the deployment of private LTE networks across various end-use firms. However, interoperability issues between several network platforms is a prominent industry challenge. The private LTE market is gaining traction by rising deployments for different uses such as enterprise IIoT Services, defense, transport, energy, and mining. A dedicated network allows organizations to control their own networking environment, customize it according to their needs and ensure more coverage.



