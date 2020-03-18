Dublin, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Web Content Management Market by Solution (Digital Marketing Management, Mobile and Social Content Management, and Web Experience Management), Service, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The total WCM market is expected to grow from USD 6,035 million in 2020 to USD 13,580 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.6% during the forecast period.



This market study covers the WCM market across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as component, deployment type, organization size, verticals, and regions. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The growing need to optimize business processes for meeting the dynamic requirements of customers expected to drive the WCM market

The major factors driving the growth of the WCM market include the demand by organizations to increase their revenue by delivering personalized content for customers, increasing the number of interactions with the customers online, and maintaining the brand presence.



By component, services to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

By component, the services segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Many organizations are expected to adopt WCM solutions, which will require the provision of specialized services, such as training and support, implementation and consulting. This segment will help organizations to incorporate WCM solutions. It will also allow end-users to focus on core business operations.

Cloud deployment type to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are expected to adopt WCM solutions over the cloud. This is due to the low cost of ownership, easy management of WCM solutions, ease of implementation, and high flexibility as per business needs. The cloud deployment type is also expected to ensure easy updates of the software. SMEs do not have enough capital to invest in huge IT resources, enabling them to focus on core business functions.



Retail and consumer goods vertical segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Retail and consumer goods vertical is expected to adopt WCM solutions at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The vertical is a highly consumer-centric industry. Personalized content delivery is in high demand from this vertical. WCM solutions help build an organization's brand presence across the globe, increasing its interactions with customers, with the aim to retain customers visiting websites.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Major economies in the Asia Pacific (APAC) include China, Japan, India, Australia, and Singapore. Economies in the region have started investing heavily in the startup ecosystem. The region also has a competitive advantage over other regions, due to the easy availability of cost-efficient software and trained workforce, and flexible regulations and policies. The increasing IT investments (As per Nasscom in 2018 IT spend in India was 1.4 trillion), need to enhance data-based decision making, and boost the efficiency of employees, is expected to drive the WCM market forward.

Some prominent WCM vendors across the globe profiled in the WCM market study include IBM Corp. (US), Adobe Inc. (US), OpenText Corporation (Canada), Oracle Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Progress Software Corporation (US), Upland Software Inc. (US), SDL plc (UK), Sitecore (US), Crownpeak (US), Acquia (US), Episerver (US), Rackspace Inc. (US), e-Spirit (US), Percussion software (US), Kentico (Czech Republic), Angler Technologies (India), Contentful (Germany), HCL Software (India), and MODX (US).

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Web Content Management Market

4.2 Market By Component

4.3 Market By Deployment Type

4.4 Market By Organization Size

4.5 Market By Vertical and Region

4.6 Lifecycle Analysis, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Seamless Multi-Channel Experience

5.2.1.2 Growing Trend of Web-Based Marketing

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Migration of Content Within Existing Systems

5.2.2.2 Generation of Humungous Amount of Data

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Marketing Through Caas

5.2.3.2 IoT to Fuel the Growth of Web-Connected Organizations

5.2.3.3 Significant Growth Opportunities in the Education Vertical

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Selection of Appropriate WCM Service Providers

5.2.4.2 Administration of User-Generated Content

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Innovation Spotlight

5.3.1.1 Growth of Online Marketing

5.3.1.2 Mobile Content Management

5.3.1.3 Integration With Business Applications



6 Web Content Management Market Analysis By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Digital Marketing Management

6.2.2 Mobile and Social Content Management

6.2.3 Web Experience Management

6.2.4 Digital Asset Management Integration

6.2.5 Web Creation and Edit Tools

6.2.6 Content Analytics

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Training and Support

6.3.1.2 Implementation

6.3.1.3 Consulting

6.3.2 Managed Services



7 Web Content Management Market Analysis By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.3 On-Premises



8 Market Analysis By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



9 Web Content Management Market Analysis, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Media and Entertainment

9.3 Retail and Consumer Goods

9.4 Education

9.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.6 Travel and Hospitality

9.7 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.8 Government

9.9 High-Tech and Telecom

9.10 Others



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 RoW



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Microquadrant Overview

11.1.1 Visionary Leaders

11.1.2 Innovators

11.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.2 Competitive Benchmarking

11.2.1 Strength of Product Portfolio Adopted By Major Players in the Market

11.2.2 Business Strategy Excellence Adopted By Major Players in the Market



12 Company Profiles

(Overview, Strength of Product Portfolio, Business Strategy Excellence, Recent Developments)

12.1 Opentext Corporation

12.2 Oracle Corporation

12.3 Adobe Systems Incorporated

12.4 International Business Machines Corporation

12.5 SDL PLC

12.6 Microsoft Corporation

12.7 Sitecore Corporation A/S

12.8 Aquia, Inc.

12.9 Episerver, Inc.

12.10 Rackspace Hosting, Incorporation

12.11 E-Spirit AG

12.12 Crownpeak Technology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6274oj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900