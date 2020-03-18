SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, announced today that it experienced an early morning earthquake of 5.7 magnitude.



According to Merit Medical’s Chairman and CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos, there is no damage to any of the company’s facilities in Utah. All essential elements of the business, including receiving, shipping, customer service and communications infrastructure, are running. Merit employees were released to go home while further assessments are made.

“We are taking necessary precautions and will communicate any relevant updates to this information,” Lampropoulos said.

ABOUT MERIT

