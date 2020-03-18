Dubai, UAE, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global metalworking fluids market has been witnessing a steady growth outlook recently, which will continue at 4% CAGR through 2027. As suggested by a new Fact.MR study conducted for a projection period of 2019 – 2027, sales will be particularly upheld by growing adoption of low carbon products, flow forming, and hydro forming processes for metalworking functions, particularly precision machining applications.

“Users of metalworking fluids in machining and fabrication are investing in expensive and efficient treatment facilities to meet environmental laws,” concludes the study.

Key Takeaways of Global Metalworking Fluids Market study

Sales of metalworking fluids will expand 1.4X between 2019 and 2027.

Semi-synthetic metalworking fluids will account for over 50% market share, owing to lower price points.

Synthetic variants of metalworking fluids represent strong growth potential driven by superior stability characteristics.

Removal fluids are set to display strong growth for the disposal of unwanted metals generated during drilling and milling.

China will continue in a leading position in the metalworking fluids market accounting for a fourth of the overall revenue.

Aerospace, automotive, and marine end use industries primarily influence purchase trends to generate lucrative opportunities.

Key Growth Drivers: Metalworking Fluids Market

Rising applications of metal working fluids in precision machining applications is a key driver of the metalworking fluids market.

The ascending use of novel metals such as gallium, titanium, palladium, and platinum is paving the way for the growth of market.

The presence of large scale manufacturing facilities and the relatively low prices for metalworking fluids, driving the market growth.

Expansion activities in emerging economies is projected to significantly contribute towards the market growth.

Key Impediment: Metalworking Fluids Market

Strict regulations on the disposal of metalworking fluids by bodies such as EPA and OSHA remain a key roadblock to better adoption of metalworking fluids.

Competition Landscape

Strategic acquisitions and mergers are key factors shaping the competition landscape of metalworking fluids market. Setting up contracts for supplies with end user industries would remain a key focus area of market leaders, as per the report. Moreover, a major portion of manufacturer investments would be pointed towards production capacity expansions. The study covers deep-dive strategic profiles of some of the most prominent players active in the global metalworking fluids market. These companies include, but are not limited to, Yushiro Chemical Industry Co Ltd, ExxonMobil Corporation, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Houghton International, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., and Fuchs Petrolub SE.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers detailed market forecast on the metalworking fluids market. The key categories covered in the report include category (straight oil, emulsified oil, semi-synthetic, and synthetic), product type (removal fluids, protection fluids, forming fluids, and treating fluids), end user (metal fabrication, heavy machinery, transportation equipment, and general manufacturing). This analysis has been tracked on a country-wise level, with a total of 30+ countries across 9 key regions.

