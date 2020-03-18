Allotment Update

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

The first allotment for the 2020/2021 tax year of new ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny per share in Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the “Company”) under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2019/20 (the “Offers”), (which was launched on 22 October 2019) was due to take place on 8 April 2020.

The Board, having considered the current Coronavirus outbreak and the impact it could have on the trading performance of some of the underlying portfolio companies, intend to delay the allotment date to 30 April 2020. This will allow the time to critically review the portfolio to ensure that the issue price reflects the valuations of the underlying portfolio.

The Offers which constitute separate offers have been fully subscribed and all have been closed to further applications.

For further information, please contact:

Albion Capital Group LLP

Company Secretary

020 7601 1850

18 March 2020