In light of the situation related to covid-19 and current restrictions on travels and meetings, the Board of Borregaard has today decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting. The new date is Monday 15 June 2020. The financial calendar will be updated accordingly.

As a consequence of the postponed Annual General Meeting the proposed ordinary dividend of NOK 2.30 per share will be paid out at a later date than previously announced (see stock exchange notice of 5 February 2020). A separate notice containing payment date and other key information related to the cash dividend will be sent out shortly.

Sarpsborg, 18 March 2020

Contact:

Jørn Syvertsen, Director Investor Relations, +47 958 36 335

