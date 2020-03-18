Dublin, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Spine Implant Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Spine Implant Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2020-2024) provides an analysis of the global spine implant market in terms of value and segments. The report also includes analysis of the market in terms of value for regions of the US, Asia-Pacific and Europe.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global spine implant market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global spine implant market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2020-2024).

The market is supported by various growth drivers such as a spike in obese population, escalating demand for MIS, rising geriatric population and hike in healthcare expenditure. The dependency of sales on adequate reimbursement from third parties and safety issues are the factors that pose a challenge to the market.



Titanium and porous implants, expandable cages, robotics/enabling technologies, novel product launches and a spike in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity are some of the trends existing in the market.

The global spine implant market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of nearly 400 spinal companies. Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), NuVasive, Globus Medical and Stryker Corporation are some of the players that have been profiled in this report. In this section of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies have been provided.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Spine Implants: An Overview

2.2 Cases Needing Spinal Implants

2.3 Surgeries to Place Spinal Implants

2.4 Pros and Cons of Spinal Implants

2.5 Spine Implant Market Segments



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Spinal Implant Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Spinal Implant Market by Value

3.2 Global Spinal Implant Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Spinal Implant Market by Type of Procedure

3.2.2 Global Open Surgery Spinal Implant Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) Spinal Implant Market by Value

3.3 Global Spinal Implant Market: Regional Analysis

3.3.1 Global Spinal Implant Market by Region (The US, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World)



4. Regional Analysis

4.1 The US Spinal Implant Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 The US Spinal Implant Market by Value

4.2 Asia-Pacific Spinal Implant Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Asia-Pacific Spinal Implant Market by Value

4.3 Europe Spinal Implant Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Europe Spinal Implant Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Spike in Obese Population

5.1.2 Escalating demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

5.1.3 Rising Geriatric Population

5.1.4 Increasing Healthcare Spending

5.1.5 Growing Number of Spinal Cord Injuries

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Reimbursement Policies

5.2.2 Safety Issues

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Titanium and Porous Implants

5.3.2 Expandable Cages

5.3.3 Robotics/Enabling Technologies

5.3.4 Novel Product Launches

5.3.5 Frequent Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Activity



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Spinal Implant Market Players Analysis

6.1.1 Global Spinal Implant Market Players by Share



7. Company Profiles

(Business & Financial Overview, Business Strategy)

7.1 Medtronic PLC

7.2 Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

7.3 Globus Medical Inc.

7.4 NuVasive

7.5 Stryker Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98vwgx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900