ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 11 - 18 MARCH 2020
Owing to the extra-ordinary circumstances related to the COVID-19 and the Danish Government’s ban on gatherings comprising more than 10 people, NORDEN’s Board of Directors has decided to postpone the annual general meeting and the extra-ordinary general meeting originally scheduled for 27 March 2020 and 3 April 2020, respectively.
Notices convening the annual general meeting and extraordinary general meeting will be published when the ban has been lifted.
Kind regards
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman of the board
For further information:
Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451
Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624
