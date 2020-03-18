ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 11 - 18 MARCH 2020

Owing to the extra-ordinary circumstances related to the COVID-19 and the Danish Government’s ban on gatherings comprising more than 10 people, NORDEN’s Board of Directors has decided to postpone the annual general meeting and the extra-ordinary general meeting originally scheduled for 27 March 2020 and 3 April 2020, respectively.

Notices convening the annual general meeting and extraordinary general meeting will be published when the ban has been lifted.

Kind regards

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman of the board

For further information:

Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451

Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624

Attachment