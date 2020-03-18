Dublin, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telemedicine Market (Telehome, mHealth, Telehospital Market) (2020-2024 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Telemedicine Market provides analysis of the global telemedicine market, with detailed analysis of market size and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by medium, by end-user and by region. The report further provides detail analysis of the global telemedicine market of the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.



Growth of the overall global telemedicine market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current & future trends.

The global telemedicine market is expected to augment at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2020-2024).

The global telemedicine market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing ageing population, increasing chronic diseases, rising per capita healthcare expenditure, surging internet users, rising smartphone penetration, reach in rural and remote area, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, resistance in accepting technology, high implementation cost, legal issues, doctor patient confidentiality, etc.

Teladoc, AMD Global Telemedicine, Honeywell (Honeywell Life Care Solutions) and Doctor On Demand are some of the key players operating in the global telemedicine market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Healthcare: An Overview

2.2 On-demand Healthcare: An Overview

2.2.1 Brick-and-Mortar

2.2.2 Telehealth

2.2.3 Telemedicine

2.3 Telemedicine: An Overview

2.3.1 Telemedicine

2.3.2 Types of Telemedicine

2.4 Telemedicine Market by Segments

2.4.1 Segments on the Basis of End-use

2.5 Pros and Cons of Telemedicine

2.5.1 Pros of Telemedicine

2.5.2 Cons of Telemedicine



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Telemedicine Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Telemedicine Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Telemedicine Market by Medium (Service and Technology)

3.1.3 Global Telemedicine Market by End-user (Telehospital, Mobile Health and Telehome)

3.1.4 Global Telemedicine Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and RoW)

3.2 Global Telemedicine Market: Medium Analysis

3.2.1 Global Telemedicine Service Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Telemedicine Technology Market by Value

3.3 Global Telemedicine Market: End-user Analysis

3.3.1 Global Telehospital Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Mobile Health Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Telehome Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Telemedicine Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Telemedicine Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Telemedicine Market by Countries

4.1.3 The US Telemedicine Market by Value

4.2 Europe Telemedicine Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Telemedicine Market by Value

4.3 Asia-Pacific Telemedicine Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia-Pacific Telemedicine Market by Value

4.4 Latin America Telemedicine Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Latin America Telemedicine Market by Value

4.4.2 Latin America Telemedicine Market by Countries

4.4.3 Brazil Telemedicine Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Smartphone Penetration

5.1.2 Aging Population

5.1.3 Increasing Internet Users

5.1.4 Rising Global Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.5 Reach in Rural and Remote Areas

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 High Implementation Cost

5.2.2 Training and Adoption

5.2.3 Doctor-Patient Confidentiality

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Surging Video Conferencing Adoption

5.3.2 Involvement of Technology in ACOs

5.3.3 Employer Merchandising



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Telemedicine Market Players: A Comparison

6.2 Global Telemedicine Market Player Comparison



7. Company Profiling

(Business & Financial Overview, Business Strategy)

7.1 Teladoc Inc.

7.2 AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

7.3 Honeywell (Honeywell Life Care Solutions)

7.4 Doctor On Demand



