Reference is made to the stock exchange notices of 5 February and 18 March 2020. As a consequence of the decision to postpone the Annual General Meeting and hence the date for payment of dividend, the key information has been updated as follows:
Dividend amount: 2.30 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 15 June 2020
Ex-date: 16 June 2020
Record date: 17 June 2020
Payment date: 24 June 2020
Date of approval: 15 June 2020
Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 18 March 2020
Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 – 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
