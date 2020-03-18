Reference is made to the stock exchange notices of 5 February and 18 March 2020. As a consequence of the decision to postpone the Annual General Meeting and hence the date for payment of dividend, the key information has been updated as follows:

Dividend amount: 2.30 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 15 June 2020

Ex-date: 16 June 2020

Record date: 17 June 2020

Payment date: 24 June 2020

Date of approval: 15 June 2020

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 18 March 2020

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 – 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.