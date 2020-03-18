Dublin, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Split Air Conditioning Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US split air conditioning market is estimated to show modest growth at a CAGR of around 2% during the forecast period. The major driving factors rising the growth of the market include adverse climate change and high disposable income.



In 2018, more than 80% of the household population has air conditioners installed in their house. Other factors which contribute to the growth of this market is the rising demand for a commercial building with benefits of packaged air conditioners, rising environmental concerns which demand energy efficient and green ACs. Rising the adoption of smart ACs are expected to create a new opportunity for the market.



The market is segmented on the basis of application and refrigerant type. By application, the market is further segmented into residential, commercial, industrial and others. By refrigerant type, the market is segmented into HCFC, HFC, HFO, and natural refrigerant. As per the Montreal Protocol, the country has to shift to HFO and natural refrigerant for their split AC, which will provide a significant market growth to these segments.



The US Department of Energy's (DOE) new compliance guidelines aimed to offer the largest energy-saving standard that is impacting the commercial heating and cooling industry. In 2015, the new standards were announced and enforced on January 1, 2018. These standards have changed the development process of commercial rooftop air conditioners, heat pumps and warm-air for low-rise buildings such as retail stores, educational facilities for and mid-level hospitals. New DOE HVAC standards will include the parameters sets for refrigerant use in the US that relate to HVAC certification. In 2017, due to dangerous carbon emissions industry use of hydrofluorocarbons was phased out. DOE HVAC standards also limit the use of the ability ozone-depleting the such as HCFCs, CFCs and now HFCs.



The companies which are contributing to the growth of the market include Daikin Industries Ltd., Klimaire Products Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Pioneer International Pty. Ltd., The Whirlpool Corp., Trane Inc., United Technologies Corp., and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies energy-efficient including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, funding to the start-ups and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.



Market Segmentation

1. US Air Conditioning Market Research and Analysis by Application

2. US Air Conditioning Market Research and Analysis by Refrigerant Type



The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the US Air Conditioning market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the US Air Conditioning market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the US Air Conditioning market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. US SPLIT AIR CONDITIONING Market by Application

5.1.1. Residential

5.1.2. Commercial

5.1.3. Industrial

5.1.4. Others (Healthcare)

5.2. US SPLIT AIR CONDITIONING Market by Refrigerant Type

5.2.1. HCFCs (Hydrochlorofluorocarbons)

5.2.2. HFC (Hydrofluorocarbon)

5.2.3. HFO (Hydrofluro-Olefins)

5.2.4. Natural Refrigerants



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Daikin Industries Ltd.

6.2. Gree Electric Appliances Inc.

6.3. Johnson Controls International PLC

6.4. Klimaire Products Inc.

6.5. LG Electronics Inc.

6.6. Pioneer International Pty. Ltd.

6.7. The Whirlpool Corp.

6.8. Trane Inc.

6.9. United Technologies Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fm9g1p

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900