AB “Ignitis gamyba” (hereinafter referred to as the Company) company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrinės st. 21, Elektrėnai. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 648 002 629; ISIN code LT0000128571.



On 18 March, 2020 the Supervisory Board of the Company adopted the following decisions:

1. Approve the annual report of the Company for the year 2019;

2. Approve the audited annual financial statements of the Company for the year 2019;

3. Approve the profit (loss) allocation of the Company of the year 2019;

4. Approve the guidelines for executives remuneration of the group of companies of UAB „Ignitis grupė“ and remuneration policy of UAB „Ignitis grupė“ in corpore as the documents constituting the remuneration policy of the Company in accordance with paragraph 1 of article 373 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania.

5. Submit these reviews to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held on 30 April 2020.

