EAU CLAIRE, Wis., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perigon ( PerigonLive.com ), a webcasting event platform from WIN Technology, announced today that it will deeply discount its groundbreaking service so nonprofits and education organizations can create essential digital pipelines to the communities they serve during the nation’s coronavirus crisis.

As communities continue to retreat indoors and shutter businesses, nonprofits and education providers like schools and universities remain the most vulnerable to this crisis. The Perigon relief effort ( GoPerigonLive.com ) to community organizations means:

Cities and towns will be able to host town hall meetings for thousands of individuals with uninterrupted webcasts and live chats.

A community theater can premiere its latest production without losing much-needed box office revenue.

School districts can manage small meetings or countywide events for thousands to attend online.

Community organizations will be able to connect with clients, volunteers, employees and donors without having technology or financial ability as a hurdle.

Perigon’s relief equates to a 90 percent discount on the regular monthly fee for the service, which turns traditional webcasting into interactive, engaging and branded experiences. The company waives all contracts and terms for use during this crisis.

“We recognize that nonprofits are extremely stressed in this environment, and it’s in WIN Technology’s culture to do the right thing and provide access to our products that can help,” says Scott Hoffmann, CEO of WIN Technology. “Our wish is that every non-profit that requires the kind of connectivity our Perigon product offers is afforded the opportunity to use it to its full potential.”

Perigon is designed to manage large-scale events as easily as small meetings and webinars. As a cloud-hosted platform, Perigon can scale bandwidth up or down quickly so that the participant doesn’t experience delays and interruptions common on other streaming and webcasting platforms.

Nonprofits and education providers can sign up for Perigon’s relief program at www.GoPerigonLive.com . Perigon’s relief program will remain available until lockdowns on group events are lifted.

“Organizations need to maintain connectivity and engagement with their employees and the communities they serve. They’re challenged to quickly adapt and utilize digital means of operation to ensure business continuity,” says Doug Boone, director of Perigon sales. “Whether this pandemic lasts weeks or months, organizations will be adjusting their business model moving forward.”

About Perigon

Perigon is the first and only webcasting solution that combines multifaceted communication with data-driven audience segmentation, allowing you to separately engage with multiple target groups in one singular, powerful event. Perigon transforms traditional webcasting into interactive, branded experiences with lasting impact and value. Beneath the surface, it combines comprehensive existing data with cumulative real-time insight, enabling marketers and communicators to shape the right messages and interactions to the right people at the right time – before, during and after the event.

Built by WIN Technology, reflecting its ongoing commitment to innovation in communication, Perigon isn’t just breaking the mold, it’s casting a new one. Experiences that empower business and inspire possibilities. Visit PerigonLive.com

About WIN Technology

Founded in 1997, WIN Technology provides fiber networks and management, information security and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Additional information about WIN Technology is available at wintechnology.com. Perigon LLC offers the only webcasting solution that combines multifaceted communication and data-driven audience segmentation that can separately engage multiple target groups in one singular, powerful event. For more information, visit PerigonLive.com .

