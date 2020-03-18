TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 MARCH 2020 AT 5:00 P.M. (EET)

Taaleri's planned share issue to personnel in Finland to be reprepared

Taaleri Plc’s Board of Directors has in its meeting today 18 March 2020 decided that the proposed share issue to personnel in Finland is to be reprepared and is hence returned to the operative management. The planned share issue was originally announced on 31 October 2019.

Taaleri Plc.

Board of Directors

Peter Fagernäs, Chairman of the Board, Taaleri Plc, +358 50 523 5831

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Finnish financial services company, whose parent company, Taaleri Plc, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki main market. The Taaleri Group comprises three business areas: Wealth Management, Financing, and Energy. In addition, the Group makes investments from its own balance sheet.

At the end 2019, Taaleri had assets under management totalling EUR 7.1 billion and 5,500 wealth management customers. Taaleri Plc has some 4,700 shareholders. Taaleri’s operations are supervised by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

Sophie Jolly, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com