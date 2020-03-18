Dublin, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Smart Water Management Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American smart water management is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 11.7% during the forecast period 2019 to 2025. North America has the highest market value in the global smart water management market. This market value is mainly driven by well-developed water resources infrastructure and information and communication technology (ICT) industry. North America is one of the leading economies of the world with a cumulative GDP of approximately $22.2 trillion in 2018.



The economic strength and well-established technology infrastructure of North America provides a solid platform for the growth of the smart waste management market. North America is the home of the largest companies in terms of revenue which include Honeywell International, Inc., Itron, Inc., IBM Corp., Badger Meter, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., and Xylem, Inc. These companies are the key players contributing to the smart water management market and their presence is estimated to fuel the growth of the market.



Additionally, the market is driven by increasing awareness towards environmental issues and scarcity of resources. The government in the region has enforced strict regulations and legislative mandates in order to preserve water resources. Integration of IoT with water management and Smart City' projects is expected to fuel the North American smart water management market. The US and Canada have a significant contribution to the development of smart water management infrastructure due to the adoption of advanced technology along with the rising demand for water resources.



Research Methodology

The market study of the North American Smart Water Management market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors.



Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings authenticity to our reports.



Secondary Sources Include

Financial reports of companies involved in the market.

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs.

Company websites and their product catalog.

The report is intended for the electronic industry, ICT (Information and Communication Technology) and other related companies for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, intended quality of the service preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for a 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models.



Market Segmentation

1. North American Smart Water Management Market Research and Analysis by Product

2. North American Smart Water Management Market Research and Analysis by Application



The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the North American Smart Water Management market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the North American Smart Water Management market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the North American Smart Water Management market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. North American Smart Water Management Market by product

5.1.1. Hardware

5.1.1.1. Automated Meter Reading

5.1.1.2. Advanced Meter Infrastructure

5.1.1.3. Other Hardware

5.1.2. Software And Services

5.2. North American Smart Water Management Market by Application

5.2.1. Residential

5.2.2. Commercial

5.2.3. Industrial



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North American

6.2. United States

6.3. Canada



7. Company Profiles

7.1. ABB, LTD.

7.2. ARAD GROUP

7.3. Badger Meter, Inc.

7.4. Belkin Corp.

7.5. Emerson Electric Co.

7.6. ET Water Systems, Inc

7.7. Honeywell International, Inc.

7.8. Huawei Technologies

7.9. Itron, Inc.

7.10. Xylem Inc.



