Portland, OR, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global big data in healthcare market was valued at $16.87 billion in 2017 and is expected to garner $67.82 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry dynamics, key market segments, market trends and estimations, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape.

Increase in adoption of big data in the healthcare industry, rise in demand for an analytics solution to aid population health management, and shift in preference from a pay-for-service model to a value-based care model propel the growth of the big data analytics in the healthcare market. However, issues related to data security and dearth of skilled workforce are expected to impede the growth to certain extent. On the other hand, growing inclination toward cloud-based analytics solutions and emerging trends in healthcare such as telehealth and innovations in genomics are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the market.

The global big data analytics in the healthcare market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, analytics type, application, end user, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. The software segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2017 and is projected to maintain its dominance through 2025. However, the services segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise segment held the largest share in 2017, accounting for 59.3% of total share and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the cloud-based deployment model is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The region across North America dominated the market in 2017, holding more than half of the total market share. On the other hand, the region across Europe is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the report include Cerner Corporation, Dell EMC, Allscripts, Epic System Corporation, Microsoft, Optum, Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and GE Healthcare.

