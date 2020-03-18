Grieg Seafood ASA have on 18 March 2020 acquired 7 114 Grieg Seafood ASA shares at NOK 91.4126 per share.

2 574 shares have been further sold to Grant Cumming, Managing Director of Grieg Seafood Shetland Ltd., and 4 540 shares have been further sold to Marvin D. Boschman, Managing Director of Grieg Seafood BC Ltd for NOK 91.4126 per share.

They are both part of Grieg Seafood ASA’s synthetic share option program, and in this connection, they have an obligation to hold shares in Grieg Seafood ASA.

Total shareholding after this share purchase and sale for Grieg Seafood ASA is 1 213 687 shares.

Total shareholding after this share purchase for Grant Cumming is 9 857 shares.

Total shareholding after this share purchase for Marvin D. Boschman is 10 864 shares.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.