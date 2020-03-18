Dublin, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Bioprinting Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global 3D Bioprinting Market (henceforth referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 586.13 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1,949.94 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.91%, during the period of 2020-2025.
The market is expected to experience growth, owing to its revolutionary breakthrough in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.
3D bioprinting is an emerging field represented by various biologically applied deposition and assembling systems, which include direct writing, photolithography, microstamping, extrusion, laser writing, stereolithography, electro-printing, microfluidics, and inkjet deposition. Healthcare is one of the major markets where 3D bioprinting is bringing a seismic change. This is majorly because of the increasing investments in healthcare applications, such as model and organ prototyping and production throughout the globe, and growing innovations in healthcare through 3D printing.
The primarily growing bioprinting applications include 3D bioprinted tissue and hair follicles, as they are very beneficial to cosmetics companies, especially in Europe, where animal testing for cosmetics was banned in 2013. For a cosmetic company, the advantage will be the ability to economically and ethically test products (i.e., not on animals) across varying skin types, for more accurate results.
Several companies are undergoing extensive R&D expenditures to boost the market growth by making significant product developments and innovations. For instance, Organovo, a medical laboratory and research company, has been at the front of the R&D of 3D bioprinting in the country.
The market is viewing strategic partnerships and collaborations as a lucrative path towards the expansion of the market presence, by leveraging the various skills and expertise of the other players in the market. For instance, in December 2019, CELLINK, a Swedish 3D bioprinter manufacturer collaborated with microgravity manufacturer, Made In Space., with the aim to identify 3D bioprinting development opportunities for the International Space Station (ISS).
Market Trends
Drug Testing to Hold Major Share
Asia-Pacific Anticipated to Witness the Fastest Growth
Competitive Landscape
The 3D bioprinting market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.
Recent Developments
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Geriatric Population
5.1.3 Increasing Investments in R&D
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Operational Challenges
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Technology
6.1.1 Syringe/Extrusion Bioprinting
6.1.2 Inkjet Bioprinting
6.1.3 Magnetic Levitation Bioprinting
6.1.4 Laser-assisted Bioprinting
6.1.5 Other Technologies
6.2 By Component
6.2.1 3D Bioprinters
6.2.2 Biomaterials
6.2.3 Scaffolds
6.3 By Application
6.3.1 Drug Testing & Development
6.3.2 Regenerative Medicine
6.3.3 Food Testing
6.3.4 Research
6.3.5 Other Applications
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Rest of the World
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 3D Systems Corporation
7.1.2 Aspect Biosystems Ltd.
7.1.3 GeSIM GmbH
7.1.4 Allevi Inc.
7.1.5 Cyfuse Biomedical KK
7.1.6 Envision TEC GmbH
7.1.7 Organovo Holdings Inc.
7.1.8 RegenHU S.A.
7.1.9 Stratasys Ltd.
7.1.10 REGEMAT 3D
7.1.11 3D Bioprinting Solutions
7.1.12 Arcam AB (GE Company)
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 FUTURE OF THE MARKET
