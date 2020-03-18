Dublin, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Power Tools Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Power Tools Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2020-2024) provides an in-depth analysis of the power tools market including a detailed description of market sizing and growth.



The report provides an analysis of the power tools market by value, volume, energy source and by end-user. The report also includes regional analysis of the power tools market for the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall power tools market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global power tools market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2024).

The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as rapid industrialization, increasing construction and infrastructure development, growing demand for commercial vehicles, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are human safety risks and high maintenance cost.



The major players dominating the power tools market are Stanley Black & Decker, Techtronic Industries, The Bosch Group and Makita Corporation. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing a detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Power Tools: An Overview

2.1.1 Power Tools Classification

2.1.2 Power Tools Distribution Channel

2.2 Advantages and Disadvantages of Power Tools

2.2.1 Advantages of Power Tools

2.2.2 Disadvantages of Power Tools

2.3 Power Tools Segmentation: An Overview

2.3.1 Power Tools Segmentation by Energy Source

2.3.2 Power Tools Segmentation by End-user

2.3.3 Power Tools Segmentation by Tool Type



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Power Tools Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Power Tools Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Power Tools Market by Volume

3.1.3 Global Power Tools Market Value by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

3.1.4 Global Power Tools Market Value by Energy Source (Electric, Pneumatic, Others)

3.1.5 Global Power Tools Market Value by End-user (Non-Residential, Residential)

3.2 Global Power Tools Market: Energy Source Analysis

3.2.1 Global Electric Power Tools Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Electric Power Tools Market by Type (Corded, Cordless)

3.2.3 Global Corded Electric Power Tools Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Cordless Electric Power Tools Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Pneumatic Power Tools Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Other Power Tools Market by Value

3.3 Global Power Tools Market: End-user Analysis

3.3.1 Global Residential Power Tools Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Non-Residential Power Tools Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Power Tools Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Power Tools Market by Value

4.2 Europe Power Tools Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Power Tools Market by Value

4.3 Asia-Pacific Power Tools Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia-Pacific Power Tools Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia-Pacific Power Tools Market by Region (China, Asia Pacific (excluding China))

4.3.3 China Power Tools Market by Value

4.3.4 Asia-Pacific (Excluding China) Power Tools Market by Value

4.4 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Power Tools Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Power Tools Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rapid Industrialization

5.1.2 Urbanization

5.1.3 Increasing Construction and Infrastructure Development

5.1.4 Rising Aircraft Manufacturing

5.1.5 Growing Demand for Commercial Vehicles

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Human Safety Risks

5.2.2 High Maintenance Cost

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Shift from Corded to Cordless Power Tools

5.3.2 Smart Power Tools



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Power Tools Market Players Brand Overview

6.2 Global Industrial Power Tools Players by Market Share



7. Company Profiles

(Business & Financial Overview, Business Strategy)

7.1 Stanley Black & Decker

7.2 Techtronic Industries

7.3 The Bosch Group

7.4 Makita Corporation



