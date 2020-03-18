M. N. Kathleen Offman Mathisen, CHRO in Grieg Seafood ASA, has on 18 March 2020 acquired 4 200 Grieg Seafood ASA shares at NOK 90.9627 per share. Total shareholding after this share purchase is 11 736 shares.

M. N. Kathleen Offman Mathisen is part of Grieg Seafood ASA's synthetic share option program, and in this connection, she has an obligation to hold shares in Grieg Seafood ASA.





Solveig M.R. Nygaard, Director of the Board in Grieg Seafood ASA, has on 18 March 2020 acquired 3 000 Grieg Seafood ASA shares at NOK 89.32 per share. Total shareholding after this share purchase is 3 000 shares.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.