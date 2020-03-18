New York, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Menstrual Cups Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product Type ; Size ; Material ; Distribution Channel , and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875887/?utm_source=GNW

However, the disadvantages of menstrual cups is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Menstruation is still considered as a taboo in many countries across the world and hence is a big hurdle in the management of menstrual hygiene.In rural areas of developing countries women are not aware about menstruation and hence face many challenges and difficulties at home, schools, and work places.



Women are less aware about the infections caused due to poor menstrual hygiene.An excessively damp pad can cause urinary tract and vaginal infections.



Sanitary napkins also cause a rash which further leads to itching, swelling, and redness.A rash is developed due to irritation of material of the pad or due to moisture and heat that develop bacteria on it.



Using unclean pads can lead to fungal infections. And if the pad is not changed for longer period of time it can cause vaginal yeast infections and rashes.

If tampons are inserted for a long period of time, it causes toxic shock syndrome, due to which the bacteria infiltrates the body, which further leads to severe infection.Tampons cause Toxic Shock Syndrome, which is caused due to overgrowth of bacteria called Staphylococcus aureus or staph that release poisonous substances into the body.



Thus such infections due to sanitary pads and tampons enhance the adoption of menstrual cups help to grow the market during the forecast period.

The global menstrual cup market is segmented by product type, size, material, distribution channel.On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into disposable and reusable.



The reusable segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.Based on size, the market has been segmented into small, medium and large segments.



Based on material, the menstrual cups market is segmented into medical grade silicone, natural rubber, and thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into online stores, pharmacies and retail stores.

Some of the important primary and secondary sources included in the report are, Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG), Emergency Department (ED), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Funding Authority for Studies and Projects (FINEP), Health Authority of Abu Dhabi (HAAD), and others.

