18 March 2020
G4S PLC
(the “Company”)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMRs”) and persons closely associated with them (“PCAs”)
Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan
The Company announces that it received notification that on 16 March 2020, PDMRs of the Company listed in the table below acquired ordinary shares in the Company released to them as a result of the vesting of an award of deferred shares under the Company’s 2016 bonus plan (“Deferred Shares”).
|Name of PDMR
|Role
|Number of Deferred Shares released under 2016 bonus scheme
|Ashley Almanza
|Chief Executive Officer
|247,976
|Mel Brooks
|Regional President – Africa
|41,785
|John Kenning
|Regional CEO, Americas
|81,393
|Graham Levinsohn
|Regional CEO, Europe & Middle East
|65,394
|Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen
|Group General Counsel
|55,603
|Jenni Myles
|Group HRD
|48,342
|Jesus Rosano
|CEO Global Cash Solutions
|45,432
|Stephane Verdoy
|Group Sales & Marketing Director
|18,992
|Debbie Walker
|Group Corporate Affairs Director
|37,970
In each case sufficient numbers of such shares were sold to pay for tax and other contributions due in respect of the release of the shares.
After these sales, the PDMRs retained the following numbers of shares from the vesting:
|Name of PDMR
|Role
|Number of shares retained after sale to tax purposes
|Ashley Almanza
|Chief Executive Officer
|131,427
|Mel Brooks
|Regional President – Africa
|22,981
|John Kenning
|Regional CEO, Americas
|54,240
|Graham Levinsohn
|Regional CEO, Europe & Middle East
|33,860
|Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen
|Group General Counsel
|30,581
|Jenni Myles
|Group HRD
|25,621
|Jesus Rosano
|CEO, Global Cash Solutions
|22,716
|Stephane Verdoy
|Group Sales & Marketing Director
|9,925
|Debbie Walker
|Group Corporate Affairs Director
|20,124
Transfer of shares to a nominee account
The Company further announces that it received notification that on the 16 March 2020 that:
Ashley Almanza, had the 131,427 Deferred Shares he retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to his account with a nominee, HSBC Client Holdings Nominee (UK) Limited. Ashley Almanza retains beneficial ownership in the shares.
John Kenning, had the 54,240 Deferred Shares he retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to his account with a nominee, Chicago Partners LLP. John Kenning retains beneficial ownership in the shares.
Debbie Walker, had the 20,124 Deferred Shares she retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to her account with a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Debbie Walker retains beneficial ownership in the shares.
Transfer of Deferred Shares of a PDMR to their PCA
The Company further announces that it received notification that on 16 March 2020, Mr Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen, had the 30,581 Deferred Shares he retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to a nominee account held by Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, who is a PCA. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains the beneficial ownership in these shares.
On the same day, Jenni Myles, had the 25,621 Deferred Shares she retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to Craig Myles, her PCA.
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further details.
Ashley Almanza - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Ashley Almanza
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|247,976
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Ashley Almanza
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.9744
|116,549
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Mel Brooks - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Mel Brooks
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Regional President-Africa/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|41,785
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Mel Brooks
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Regional President – Africa/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2017 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.9744
|18,804
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
John Kenning - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|John Kenning
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Regional CEO, Americas /PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|81,393
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|John Kenning
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Regional CEO, Americas/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and other liabilities arising out of such vesting.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.9744
|27,153
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Graham Levinsohn - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Graham Levinsohn
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Regional CEO, Europe & Middle East /PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|65,394
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Graham Levinsohn
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Regional CEO Europe & Middle East/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and other liabilities arising out of such vesting.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.9744
|31,534
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group General Counsel /PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|55,603
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group General Counsel /PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax liabilities arising out of such vesting.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.9744
|25,022
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Jenni Myles - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Jenni Myles
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group HRD/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|48,342
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Jenni Myles
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group HRD/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.9744
|22,721
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Jesus Rosano - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Jesus Rosano
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO Global Cash Solutions /PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|45,432
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Jesus Rosano
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO Global Cash Solutions/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and other liabilities arising out of such vesting.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.9744
|21,434
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Stephane Verdoy - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Stephane Verdoy
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Sales & Marketing Director/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|18,992
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Stephane Verdoy
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Sales & Marketing Director/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and other liabilities arising out of such vesting.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.9744
|9,067
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Debbie Walker - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Debbie Walker
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|37,970
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Debbie Walker
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.9744
|17,846
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Transfer of Shares to a nominee account following the release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Ashley Almanza
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Transfer of 131,427 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mr Almanza following the release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan to his account with a nominee, HSBC Client Holdings Nominee (UK) Limited. Ashley Almanza retains beneficial ownership in the shares.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|131,427
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|John Kenning
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Regional CEO, Americas /PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Transfer of 54,240 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mr Kenning following the release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan to his account with a nominee, Chicago Partners LLP. John Kenning retains beneficial ownership in the shares.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|54,240
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Debbie Walker
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Transfer of 20,124 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mrs Walker following the release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan to her account with a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Debbie Walker retains beneficial ownership in the shares.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|20,124
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Transfer of Deferred Shares from PDMRs to their PCAs
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group General Counsel/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Transfer by Mr Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen of 30,581 ordinary shares in the Company in a nominee account with Platform Securities LLP held by Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, a PCA of Mr Lundsberg-Nielsen, for nil consideration. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains beneficial ownership in the shares.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|30,581
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Line Lundsberg-Nielsen
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PCA with Group General Counsel
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Transfer by Mr Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen of 30,581 ordinary shares in the Company in a nominee account with Platform Securities LLP held by Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, a PCA of Mr Lundsberg-Nielsen, for nil consideration. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains beneficial ownership in the shares.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|30,581
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Jenni Myles
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group HRD/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Transfer by Mrs Jenni Myles of 25,621 ordinary shares in the Company, which she retained after the vesting of an award of deferred shares released under the 2016 bonus plan to Craig Myles, her PCA.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|25,621
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Craig Myles
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PCA with Group HRD
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Transfer by Mrs Jenni Myles of 25,621 ordinary shares in the Company, which she retained after the vesting of an award of deferred shares released under the 2016 bonus plan to Craig Myles, a PCA of Jenni Myles.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|25,621
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Celine Barroche
Company Secretary
G4S plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM
