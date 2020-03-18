18 March 2020

G4S PLC

(the “Company”)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMRs”) and persons closely associated with them (“PCAs”)

Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan

The Company announces that it received notification that on 16 March 2020, PDMRs of the Company listed in the table below acquired ordinary shares in the Company released to them as a result of the vesting of an award of deferred shares under the Company’s 2016 bonus plan (“Deferred Shares”).

Name of PDMRRoleNumber of Deferred Shares released under 2016 bonus scheme
Ashley AlmanzaChief Executive Officer247,976

 
Mel Brooks Regional President – Africa 41,785
John KenningRegional CEO, Americas81,393

 
Graham Levinsohn Regional CEO, Europe & Middle East 65,394
Søren Lundsberg-NielsenGroup General Counsel55,603

 
Jenni Myles Group HRD 48,342

 
Jesus Rosano CEO Global Cash Solutions 45,432
Stephane VerdoyGroup Sales & Marketing Director 18,992
Debbie WalkerGroup Corporate Affairs Director37,970

In each case sufficient numbers of such shares were sold to pay for tax and other contributions due in respect of the release of the shares. 

After these sales, the PDMRs retained the following numbers of shares from the vesting:

Name of PDMRRoleNumber of shares retained after sale to tax purposes
Ashley AlmanzaChief Executive Officer

 		131,427
Mel Brooks Regional President – Africa22,981
John KenningRegional CEO, Americas

 		54,240
Graham Levinsohn Regional CEO, Europe & Middle East33,860
Søren Lundsberg-NielsenGroup General Counsel

 		30,581
Jenni Myles Group HRD

 		25,621
Jesus Rosano CEO, Global Cash Solutions

 		22,716

 
Stephane VerdoyGroup Sales & Marketing Director9,925
Debbie WalkerGroup Corporate Affairs Director20,124

Transfer of shares to a nominee account

The Company further announces that it received notification that on the 16 March 2020 that:

Ashley Almanza, had the 131,427 Deferred Shares he retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to his account with a nominee, HSBC Client Holdings Nominee (UK) Limited. Ashley Almanza retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

John Kenning, had the 54,240 Deferred Shares he retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to his account with a nominee, Chicago Partners LLP. John Kenning retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

Debbie Walker, had the 20,124 Deferred Shares she retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to her account with a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Debbie Walker retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

Transfer of Deferred Shares of a PDMR to their PCA

The Company further announces that it received notification that on 16 March 2020, Mr Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen, had the 30,581 Deferred Shares he retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to a nominee account held by Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, who is a PCA. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains the beneficial ownership in these shares.

On the same day, Jenni Myles, had the 25,621 Deferred Shares she retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to Craig Myles, her PCA.
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further details.

Ashley Almanza - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameAshley Almanza
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil 247,976
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameAshley Almanza
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.9744116,549
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue


Mel Brooks - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameMel Brooks
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusRegional President-Africa/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil 41,785
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameMel Brooks
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusRegional President – Africa/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2017 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.974418,804
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue

John Kenning - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameJohn Kenning
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusRegional CEO, Americas /PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil81,393
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameJohn Kenning
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusRegional CEO, Americas/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and other liabilities arising out of such vesting.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.974427,153
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue


Graham Levinsohn - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameGraham Levinsohn
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusRegional CEO, Europe & Middle East /PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil65,394
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameGraham Levinsohn
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusRegional CEO Europe & Middle East/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and other liabilities arising out of such vesting.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.974431,534
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue


Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameSøren Lundsberg-Nielsen
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusGroup General Counsel /PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil55,603
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameSøren Lundsberg-Nielsen
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusGroup General Counsel /PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax liabilities arising out of such vesting.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.974425,022
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue

Jenni Myles - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameJenni Myles
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusGroup HRD/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil48,342
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameJenni Myles
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusGroup HRD/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.974422,721
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue

Jesus Rosano - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameJesus Rosano
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusCEO Global Cash Solutions /PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil45,432
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameJesus Rosano
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusCEO Global Cash Solutions/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and other liabilities arising out of such vesting.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.974421,434
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue


Stephane Verdoy - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameStephane Verdoy
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusGroup Sales & Marketing Director/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil18,992
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameStephane Verdoy
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusGroup Sales & Marketing Director/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and other liabilities arising out of such vesting.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.97449,067
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue


Debbie Walker - Release of Deferred Shares under 2016 bonus plan

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameDebbie Walker
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusGroup Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil37,970
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameDebbie Walker
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusGroup Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2016 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.974417,846
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue

Transfer of Shares to a nominee account following the release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameAshley Almanza
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Transfer of 131,427 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mr Almanza following the release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan to his account with a nominee, HSBC Client Holdings Nominee (UK) Limited. Ashley Almanza retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil131,427
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameJohn Kenning
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusRegional CEO, Americas /PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Transfer of 54,240 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mr Kenning following the release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan to his account with a nominee, Chicago Partners LLP. John Kenning retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil54,240
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameDebbie Walker
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusGroup Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Transfer of 20,124 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mrs Walker following the release of deferred shares relating to 2016 bonus plan to her account with a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Debbie Walker retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil20,124
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue

Transfer of Deferred Shares from PDMRs to their PCAs

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameSøren Lundsberg-Nielsen
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusGroup General Counsel/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Transfer by Mr Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen of 30,581 ordinary shares in the Company in a nominee account with Platform Securities LLP held by Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, a PCA of Mr Lundsberg-Nielsen, for nil consideration. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil30,581
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameLine Lundsberg-Nielsen
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusPCA with Group General Counsel
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Transfer by Mr Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen of 30,581 ordinary shares in the Company in a nominee account with Platform Securities LLP held by Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, a PCA of Mr Lundsberg-Nielsen, for nil consideration. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil30,581
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameJenni Myles
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusGroup HRD/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Transfer by Mrs Jenni Myles of 25,621 ordinary shares in the Company, which she retained after the vesting of an award of deferred shares released under the 2016 bonus plan to Craig Myles, her PCA.

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil25,621
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameCraig Myles
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusPCA with Group HRD
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Transfer by Mrs Jenni Myles of 25,621 ordinary shares in the Company, which she retained after the vesting of an award of deferred shares released under the 2016 bonus plan to Craig Myles, a PCA of Jenni Myles.

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil25,621
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Celine Barroche
Company Secretary