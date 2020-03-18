Princeton, New Jersey, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coface North America is pleased to announce that Ruben Nizard has joined our Organization in the role of Economist for the North American Region including U.S.A. and Canada. Ruben in his new role will be responsible for providing in depth analysis of the North American economy, including analysis of impacts caused by current trends and global economic influences. His appointment is consistent with Coface’s objective to enhance its leadership in its core Trade Credit Insurance business as announced in the Build to Lead Strategic Plan. Ruben will upgrade Customer service quality as he will provide valuable economic analysis through direct interactions and Coface Country Risk conferences. He will also be part of economic events and roundtables, as well as forums to the public. Ruben brings five years of in depth experience analyzing economies, finances and markets.

Ruben originally joined Coface in 2016, with the Group Economic Research Department located in Bois-Colombes, France. For the last three years, Ruben has been responsible for the Coface country risk analysis of Africa as well as contributing his expertise to the Coface analysis of the oil market and the Coface Political Risk Index.

Ruben holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Sciences and Humanities as well as a Master's degree in Economics and Business from Sciences Po Paris. He also studied business and economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (USA).

About Coface:

A modern and agile company with the most finely meshed international network, Coface is a reference in credit insurance and risk management.With over 70 years of experience as an industry leader, and a team of 4,100 experts serving around 50,000 companies, Coface experts work to the beat of the global economy.

Our ambition is to become the most agile, global trade credit insurance partner in the industry.

Attachment

Gonzalo Escudero Coface North America Insurance Company +1 (609) 469-0478 gonzalo.escuderoconesa@coface.com