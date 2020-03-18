18 March 2020

G4S PLC

(the “Company”)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').

Vesting of shares under the 2017 Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”)

On 16 March 2020, the following ordinary shares in the Company were acquired by the following PDMRs within the Company, as a result of the vesting of shares under the 2017 LTIP:

Name of PDMR/Executive director Role Number of shares vesting under 2017 LTIP Ashley Almanza Chief Executive Officer 151,583 Mel Brooks Regional President, Africa 29,765 John Kenning Regional CEO, Americas 47,717 Graham Levinsohn Regional CEO, Europe & Middle East 34,378 Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen Group General Counsel 34,234 Jenni Myles Group HRD 29,765



Jesus Rosano CEO, Global Cash Solutions 26,421 Stephane Verdoy Group Sales & Marketing Director 5,840 Debbie Walker Group Corporate Affairs Director 25,713 Tim Weller Chief Financial Officer 83,070





In each case sufficient numbers of such shares were sold to pay for tax and other contributions due in respect of the release of the shares.

After these sales, the PDMRs retained the following numbers of shares from the vestings:

Name of PDMR/Executive director Role Number of shares from 2017 LTIP retained after sale for tax purposes



Ashley Almanza Chief Executive Officer 80,338 Mel Brooks Regional President, Africa 16,370 John Kenning Regional CEO, Americas 31,862 Graham Levinsohn Regional CEO, Europe & Middle East 17,800 Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen Group General Counsel 18,828 Jenni Myles Group HRD 15,775



Jesus Rosano CEO, Global Cash Solutions 13,210 Stephane Verdoy Group Sales & Marketing Director 3,052 Debbie Walker Group Corporate Affairs Director 13,627 Tim Weller Chief Financial Officer 44,027









Transfer of shares to nominee accounts:

In addition, the Company further announces that it received notification that on 16 March 2020:

Ashley Almanza, transferred the 80,338 shares he retained following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP to a nominee account. He retains the beneficial ownership in these shares.



John Kenning, transferred the 31,862 shares he retained following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP to a nominee account. He retains the beneficial ownership in these shares.



Debbie Walker, transferred the 13,627 shares she retained following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP to a nominee account. She retains the beneficial ownership in these shares.



Tim Weller, transferred the 44,027 shares he retained following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP to a nominee account. He retains the beneficial ownership in these shares.

Transfer of shares of PDMRs to their PCAs

In addition, the Company further announces that it received notification that on 16 March 2020:

Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen, had the 18,828 shares he retained following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP transferred to a nominee account held by Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, a person closely associated, (“PCA”) with Mr Lundsberg-Nielsen. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains the beneficial ownership in these shares.



Jenni Myles, had the 15,775 shares she retained following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP transferred to Craig Myles, a person closely associated (“PCA”).

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further detail





Vesting of shares under the 2017 Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Ashley Almanza 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

Transaction Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil



151,583



d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Ashley Almanza 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

transaction



Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.9744 71,245 d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Mel Brooks 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Regional President – Africa/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

transaction Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP



c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil



29,765



d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Mel Brooks 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Regional President – Africa/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

transaction Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to satisfy tax liabilities arising out of such vesting. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.9744



13,395 d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name John Kenning 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Regional CEO – Americas/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

transaction Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 47,717



d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name John Kenning 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Regional CEO – Americas/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

transaction Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to satisfy tax liabilities arising out of such vesting.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.9744



15,855 d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Graham Levinsohn 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Regional CEO – Europe & Middle East/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

transaction Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP



c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil



34,378



d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Graham Levinsohn 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Regional CEO – Europe & Middle East/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

transaction Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.9744



16,578 d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

transaction Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil



34,234



d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

transaction Sale of a sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to cover tax liabilities arising out of such vesting.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.9744



15,406 d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Jenni Myles 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group HR Director/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

transaction Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil



29,765



d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Jenni Myles 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group HRD/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

transaction



Sale of a sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to cover tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.

c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.9744



13,990 d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Jesus Rosano 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO Global Cash Solutions /PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

transaction Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil



26,421



d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Jesus Rosano 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO Global Cash Solutions /PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

transaction Sale of a sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to cover tax liabilities arising out of such vesting.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.9744



13,211 d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Stephane Verdoy 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group Sales & Marketing Director/PDMR



b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

transaction Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP



c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil



5,840



d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Stephane Verdoy 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group Sales & Marketing Director/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

transaction Sale of a sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to cover tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.9744



2,788 d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Debbie Walker 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

transaction Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP



c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil



25,713



d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Debbie Walker 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

transaction Sale of a sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to cover tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.9744



12,086 d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Tim Weller 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

transaction Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP



c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil



83,070



d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Tim Weller 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

transaction Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.9744



39,043 d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





Transfer of shares of a PDMR to a Nominee Account following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Ashley Almanza 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

Transaction Transfer of 80,338 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mr Almanza following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP to his account with a nominee, HSBC Client Holdings Nominee (UK) Limited. Ashley Almanza retains beneficial ownership in the shares.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil



80,338



d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Tim Weller 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

Transaction Transfer of 44,027 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mr Weller following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP to his account with a nominee, Interactive Investor Services Nominees Limited. Tim Weller retains beneficial ownership in the shares.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil



44,027



d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Debbie Walker 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

Transaction Transfer of 13,627 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mrs Walker following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP to her account with a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Debbie Walker retains beneficial ownership in the shares.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil



13,627



d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2020



f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name John Kenning 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Regional CEO, Americas/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

Transaction Transfer of 31,862 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mr Kenning following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP to his account with a nominee, Chicago Partners LLP. John Kenning retains beneficial ownership in the shares.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil



31,862



d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2020



f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





Transfer of shares from PDMRs to their PCAs

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

transaction



Transfer of 18,828 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP to Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, his PCA. The shares are held through a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains the beneficial ownership in these shares.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil



18,828



d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Line Lundsberg-Nielsen 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status PCA of Group General Counsel b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

Transaction Transfer of 18,828 shares in the Company retained by Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP to Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, his PCA. The shares are held through a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains the beneficial ownership in these shares.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil



18,828



d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Jenni Myles 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Group HR Director/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

Transaction Transfer by Jenni Myles of 15,775 shares in the Company, which she retained following the 2017 LTIP vesting to Craig Myles, her PCA.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil



15,775



d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Craig Myles 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status PCA of Group HR Director b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

transaction Transfer by Jenni Myles of 15,775 shares in the Company, which she retained following the 2017 LTIP vesting to Craig Myles, her PCA.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil



15,755



d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Celine Barroche

Company Secretary