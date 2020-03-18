18 March 2020

G4S PLC

(the “Company”)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').

Vesting of shares under the 2017 Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”)  

On 16 March 2020, the following ordinary shares in the Company were acquired by the following PDMRs within the Company, as a result of the vesting of shares under the 2017 LTIP:

Name of PDMR/Executive directorRoleNumber of shares vesting under 2017 LTIP
Ashley AlmanzaChief Executive Officer151,583
Mel BrooksRegional President, Africa29,765
John KenningRegional CEO, Americas47,717
Graham LevinsohnRegional CEO, Europe & Middle East34,378
Søren Lundsberg-NielsenGroup General Counsel34,234
Jenni MylesGroup HRD29,765

 
Jesus RosanoCEO, Global Cash Solutions26,421
Stephane VerdoyGroup Sales & Marketing Director5,840
Debbie WalkerGroup Corporate Affairs Director 25,713
Tim WellerChief Financial Officer83,070

 

In each case sufficient numbers of such shares were sold to pay for tax and other contributions due in respect of the release of the shares. 

After these sales, the PDMRs retained the following numbers of shares from the vestings:

Name of PDMR/Executive directorRoleNumber of shares from 2017 LTIP retained after sale for tax purposes

 
Ashley AlmanzaChief Executive Officer80,338
Mel BrooksRegional President, Africa16,370
John KenningRegional CEO,  Americas31,862
Graham LevinsohnRegional CEO, Europe & Middle East17,800
Søren Lundsberg-NielsenGroup General Counsel18,828
Jenni MylesGroup HRD15,775

 
Jesus RosanoCEO, Global Cash Solutions13,210
Stephane VerdoyGroup Sales & Marketing Director3,052
Debbie WalkerGroup Corporate Affairs Director13,627
Tim WellerChief Financial Officer44,027

 


Transfer of shares to nominee accounts:

In addition, the Company further announces that it received notification that on 16 March 2020:

  • Ashley Almanza, transferred the 80,338 shares he retained following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP to a nominee account. He retains the beneficial ownership in these shares.   
     
  • John Kenning, transferred the 31,862 shares he retained following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP to a nominee account. He retains the beneficial ownership in these shares.    
     
  • Debbie Walker, transferred the 13,627 shares she retained following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP to a nominee account. She retains the beneficial ownership in these shares.    
     
  • Tim Weller, transferred the 44,027 shares he retained following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP to a nominee account. He retains the beneficial ownership in these shares.    

             

Transfer of shares of PDMRs to their PCAs

In addition, the Company further announces that it received notification that on 16 March 2020:

  • Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen, had the 18,828 shares he retained following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP transferred to a nominee account held by Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, a person closely associated, (“PCA”) with Mr Lundsberg-Nielsen. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains the beneficial ownership in these shares.
     
  • Jenni Myles, had the 15,775 shares she retained following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP transferred to Craig Myles, a person closely associated (“PCA”).

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further detail


Vesting of shares under the 2017 Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameAshley Almanza
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil

  		151,583

 
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameAshley Almanza
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
transaction

 		Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.

c)Price(s) and
volume(s)		Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.974471,245
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameMel Brooks
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusRegional President – Africa/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
transaction		Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil

  		29,765

 
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameMel Brooks
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusRegional President – Africa/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
transaction		Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to satisfy tax liabilities arising out of such vesting.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)		Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.9744

 		13,395
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameJohn Kenning
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusRegional CEO – Americas/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
transaction		Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil47,717

 
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameJohn Kenning
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusRegional CEO – Americas/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
transaction		Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to satisfy tax liabilities arising out of such vesting.

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)		Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.9744

 		15,855
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameGraham Levinsohn
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusRegional CEO – Europe & Middle East/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
transaction		Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil

  		34,378

 
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction 16 March 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameGraham Levinsohn
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusRegional CEO – Europe & Middle East/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
transaction		Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)		Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.9744

 		16,578
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameSøren Lundsberg-Nielsen
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusGroup General Counsel/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
transaction		Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP.

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil

  		34,234

 
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameSøren Lundsberg-Nielsen
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusGroup General Counsel/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
transaction		Sale of a sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to cover tax liabilities arising out of such vesting.

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)		Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.9744

 		15,406
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameJenni Myles
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusGroup HR Director/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
transaction		Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil

  		29,765

 
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameJenni Myles
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusGroup HRD/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
transaction

 		Sale of a sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to cover tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.
  
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)		Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.9744

 		13,990
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameJesus Rosano
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusCEO Global Cash Solutions /PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
transaction		Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil

  		26,421

 
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameJesus Rosano
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusCEO Global Cash Solutions /PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
transaction		Sale of a sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to cover tax liabilities arising out of such vesting.

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)		Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.9744

 		13,211
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameStephane Verdoy
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusGroup Sales & Marketing Director/PDMR

 
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
transaction		Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil

  		5,840

 
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameStephane Verdoy
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusGroup Sales & Marketing Director/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
transaction		Sale of a sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to cover tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)		Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.9744

 		2,788
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameDebbie Walker
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusGroup Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
transaction		Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil

  		25,713

 
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameDebbie Walker
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusGroup Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
transaction		Sale of a sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to cover tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)		Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.9744

 		12,086
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameTim Weller
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
transaction		Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil

  		83,070

 
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameTim Weller
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
transaction		Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)		Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.9744

 		39,043
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


Transfer of shares of a PDMR to a Nominee Account following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameAshley Almanza
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Transfer of 80,338 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mr Almanza following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP to his account with a nominee, HSBC Client Holdings Nominee (UK) Limited. Ashley Almanza retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil

  		80,338

 
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameTim Weller
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Transfer of 44,027 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mr Weller following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP to his account with a nominee, Interactive Investor Services Nominees Limited. Tim Weller retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil

  		44,027

 
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameDebbie Walker
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusGroup Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Transfer of 13,627 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mrs Walker following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP to her account with a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Debbie Walker retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil

  		13,627

 
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the transaction16 March 2020

 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameJohn Kenning
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusRegional CEO, Americas/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Transfer of 31,862 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mr Kenning following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP to his account with a nominee, Chicago Partners LLP. John Kenning retains beneficial ownership in the shares.

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil

  		31,862

 
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the transaction16 March 2020

 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


Transfer of shares from PDMRs to their PCAs

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameSøren Lundsberg-Nielsen
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusGroup General Counsel/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
transaction

 		Transfer of 18,828 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP to Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, his PCA. The shares are held through a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains the beneficial ownership in these shares.

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil

  		18,828

 
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameLine Lundsberg-Nielsen
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusPCA of Group General Counsel
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Transfer of 18,828 shares in the Company retained by Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP to Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, his PCA. The shares are held through a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains the beneficial ownership in these shares.

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil

  		18,828

 
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameJenni Myles
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusGroup HR Director/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		Transfer by Jenni Myles of 15,775 shares in the Company, which she retained following the 2017 LTIP vesting to Craig Myles, her PCA. 

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil

  		15,775

 
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameCraig Myles
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusPCA of Group HR Director
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
transaction		Transfer by Jenni Myles of 15,775 shares in the Company, which she retained following the 2017 LTIP vesting to Craig Myles, her PCA. 

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil

  		15,755

 
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the transaction16 March 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Celine Barroche
Company Secretary