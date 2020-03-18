18 March 2020
G4S PLC
(the “Company”)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').
Vesting of shares under the 2017 Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”)
On 16 March 2020, the following ordinary shares in the Company were acquired by the following PDMRs within the Company, as a result of the vesting of shares under the 2017 LTIP:
|Name of PDMR/Executive director
|Role
|Number of shares vesting under 2017 LTIP
|Ashley Almanza
|Chief Executive Officer
|151,583
|Mel Brooks
|Regional President, Africa
|29,765
|John Kenning
|Regional CEO, Americas
|47,717
|Graham Levinsohn
|Regional CEO, Europe & Middle East
|34,378
|Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen
|Group General Counsel
|34,234
|Jenni Myles
|Group HRD
|29,765
|Jesus Rosano
|CEO, Global Cash Solutions
|26,421
|Stephane Verdoy
|Group Sales & Marketing Director
|5,840
|Debbie Walker
|Group Corporate Affairs Director
|25,713
|Tim Weller
|Chief Financial Officer
|83,070
In each case sufficient numbers of such shares were sold to pay for tax and other contributions due in respect of the release of the shares.
After these sales, the PDMRs retained the following numbers of shares from the vestings:
|Name of PDMR/Executive director
|Role
|Number of shares from 2017 LTIP retained after sale for tax purposes
|Ashley Almanza
|Chief Executive Officer
|80,338
|Mel Brooks
|Regional President, Africa
|16,370
|John Kenning
|Regional CEO, Americas
|31,862
|Graham Levinsohn
|Regional CEO, Europe & Middle East
|17,800
|Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen
|Group General Counsel
|18,828
|Jenni Myles
|Group HRD
|15,775
|Jesus Rosano
|CEO, Global Cash Solutions
|13,210
|Stephane Verdoy
|Group Sales & Marketing Director
|3,052
|Debbie Walker
|Group Corporate Affairs Director
|13,627
|Tim Weller
|Chief Financial Officer
|44,027
Transfer of shares to nominee accounts:
In addition, the Company further announces that it received notification that on 16 March 2020:
Transfer of shares of PDMRs to their PCAs
In addition, the Company further announces that it received notification that on 16 March 2020:
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further detail
Vesting of shares under the 2017 Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Ashley Almanza
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|151,583
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Ashley Almanza
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
transaction
|Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.9744
|71,245
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Mel Brooks
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Regional President – Africa/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
transaction
|Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|29,765
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Mel Brooks
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Regional President – Africa/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
transaction
|Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to satisfy tax liabilities arising out of such vesting.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.9744
|13,395
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|John Kenning
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Regional CEO – Americas/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
transaction
|Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|47,717
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|John Kenning
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Regional CEO – Americas/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
transaction
|Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to satisfy tax liabilities arising out of such vesting.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.9744
|15,855
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Graham Levinsohn
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Regional CEO – Europe & Middle East/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
transaction
|Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|34,378
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Graham Levinsohn
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Regional CEO – Europe & Middle East/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
transaction
|Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.9744
|16,578
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group General Counsel/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
transaction
|Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|34,234
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group General Counsel/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
transaction
|Sale of a sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to cover tax liabilities arising out of such vesting.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.9744
|15,406
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Jenni Myles
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group HR Director/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
transaction
|Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|29,765
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Jenni Myles
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group HRD/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
transaction
|Sale of a sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to cover tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.9744
|13,990
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Jesus Rosano
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO Global Cash Solutions /PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
transaction
|Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|26,421
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Jesus Rosano
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO Global Cash Solutions /PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
transaction
|Sale of a sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to cover tax liabilities arising out of such vesting.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.9744
|13,211
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Stephane Verdoy
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Sales & Marketing Director/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
transaction
|Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|5,840
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Stephane Verdoy
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Sales & Marketing Director/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
transaction
|Sale of a sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to cover tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.9744
|2,788
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Debbie Walker
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
transaction
|Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|25,713
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Debbie Walker
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
transaction
|Sale of a sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to cover tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.9744
|12,086
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Tim Weller
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
transaction
|Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2017 LTIP
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|83,070
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Tim Weller
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
transaction
|Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2017 to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.9744
|39,043
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Transfer of shares of a PDMR to a Nominee Account following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Ashley Almanza
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Transfer of 80,338 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mr Almanza following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP to his account with a nominee, HSBC Client Holdings Nominee (UK) Limited. Ashley Almanza retains beneficial ownership in the shares.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|80,338
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Tim Weller
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Transfer of 44,027 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mr Weller following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP to his account with a nominee, Interactive Investor Services Nominees Limited. Tim Weller retains beneficial ownership in the shares.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|44,027
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Debbie Walker
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Transfer of 13,627 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mrs Walker following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP to her account with a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Debbie Walker retains beneficial ownership in the shares.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|13,627
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|John Kenning
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Regional CEO, Americas/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Transfer of 31,862 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mr Kenning following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP to his account with a nominee, Chicago Partners LLP. John Kenning retains beneficial ownership in the shares.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|31,862
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Transfer of shares from PDMRs to their PCAs
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group General Counsel/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
transaction
|Transfer of 18,828 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP to Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, his PCA. The shares are held through a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains the beneficial ownership in these shares.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|18,828
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Line Lundsberg-Nielsen
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PCA of Group General Counsel
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Transfer of 18,828 shares in the Company retained by Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen following the vesting of the 2017 LTIP to Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, his PCA. The shares are held through a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains the beneficial ownership in these shares.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|18,828
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Jenni Myles
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group HR Director/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|Transfer by Jenni Myles of 15,775 shares in the Company, which she retained following the 2017 LTIP vesting to Craig Myles, her PCA.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|15,775
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Craig Myles
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PCA of Group HR Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
transaction
|Transfer by Jenni Myles of 15,775 shares in the Company, which she retained following the 2017 LTIP vesting to Craig Myles, her PCA.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|15,755
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Celine Barroche
Company Secretary
G4S plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM
