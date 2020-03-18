New York, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Malware Analysis Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Component ; Organizational Size ; Deployment ; Industry Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875886/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing vulnerabilities, advancements in digital transformation, and others are making a substantial impact on the malware analysis market. The cyber attackers are finding new ways of attacking systems by enhancing their attack capabilities, resulting in increased sophistication of malware attacks, which is a crucial factor driving the malware analysis market.



Application of machine learning (ML) in deep learning (DL) is gaining immense attraction for malware classification from academia and industry.ML antimalware software cannot be customer-driven, as a customer PC or mobile device is exposed to limited and smaller samples of malware.



Proper ML requires Big Data processing as well as cloud-based systems. Presently, cloud servers are far cheaper and easily available, so ML malware analysis is expected to become more accessible than before.



With proliferation in remote and mobile work, and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) trend, the hackers have expanded their target from a few employees to the entire network with the help of private mails.Furthermore, as the enterprises continue to make strategic shift to cloud, they have raised the demand for new and innovative methods to enhance the security of their networks.



These included, encryption, email archiving solutions, URL Defense, and mobile defense among others. Also, as the diversity in whereabouts of the employees continue to expand, the companies are expected to invest in robust security measures driving the growth of malware analysis tool market.



The most prominent region in global malware analysis market in 2018 accounted for North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.Middle East and Africa, and South America held the fourth and fifth position in terms of market shares in malware analysis market.



According to Recorded Future, a cyber-security company, the US government agencies are witnessing rise in the number of targeted ransomware attacks.Since 2013, the company has listed ~170 ransomware incidents on state and local governments.



Further, hospitals in the country also noticed rise in the number of targeted ransomware attacks in 2019.The rise in number of attacks caused major disruptions, operational as well as financial impacts for governments and hospitals across the country.



In October 2019, CNN reported that ~140 local governments, hospitals, and police stations, were attacked by ransomware since January 2019.



The overall malware analysis market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the malware analysis market.



It also provides the overview and forecast for the global malware analysis market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The major companies operating in the malware analysis market globally includes AT&T Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab, Broadcom, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, FireEye, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Qualys, Inc., and Trend Micro Incorporated, among others.

