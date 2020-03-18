Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc

NAV Announcement

The Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc announces that the Net Asset Value as at 31 December 2019 was 81.9p per Ordinary Share.

This Net Asset Value as reported fell from 92.6p as at 30 September 2019 principally due to a fall in the underlying value of the portfolio caused by a material reduction in market power prices forecast by the energy industry’s independent, external modelling agencies, and the payment of the 3.0p per Ordinary Share dividend on 22 November 2019.

Tender Offer: Price

The Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share has been finalised and independently reviewed and the net amount to be paid to investors who accepted the Tender Offer will be 81.2p per Ordinary Share.

Payments for all Shareholders who had accepted the Tender Offer are expected to be made in the next two weeks.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181