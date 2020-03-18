



CEO updates shareholders on risk management initiatives and contactless payments capabilities

MIAMI, FL, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE )(“ Net Element ” or the “Company”), a global technology and value-added solutions group that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale (“POS”), today issues the following letter to shareholders from the Company’s chief executive officer, Oleg Firer:



Dear Fellow Shareholders,



The COVID-19 epidemic is affecting every business across the globe. Over the last three weeks we have taken initiatives to minimize the risks to our business and protect our shareholders. Our management team’s experience during the 2008 financial crisis is proving to be very valuable in dealing with the current crisis. Our entire staff is fully committed and working diligently to support our merchants through these difficult times. Most of our merchants have contactless payment acceptance capabilities through their point of sale solutions as well as ecommerce and mobile contactless payment acceptance capabilities to eliminate the need for physical payments to help reduce the spread of the virus. The following initiatives including an extensive business continuity plan have been implemented:



Risk Management:

Enhanced risk controls and safeguards have been put in place for merchants that sell products with an extended delivery time frame, products paid in advance, catering, ticketing, limo and travel related merchants

Onboarding of new merchants in the above categories has been put on hold until further notice

For those employees that will be working from home, we have implemented a “remote work” policy and provided employees with the technology necessary to do so

For those employees that require office attendance, we are taking significant steps to ensure seamless service delivery while safeguarding employees health

Contactless Payments:

Most of our merchants have contactless payment acceptance capabilities through their point of sale devices from equipment manufacturers such as PAX, Poynt and Verifone which are fully integrated into Netevia and Aptito platforms.

and platforms. We launched an initiative to deploy contactless payment acceptance equipment to merchants that don’t currently have it.

Mobile contactless payment acceptance is available through our Unified mPOS App which can be downloaded from Apple’s App Store and Google’s Google Play Apps.

which can be downloaded from Apple’s App Store and Google’s Google Play Apps. Online ecommerce payments through shopping carts allow our merchants to sell their products and services to customers that prefer to shop from the convenience of their homes.

Moving forward, we will continue proactively managing the situation and providing support for our merchants. We continue our mission to build value for our shareholders as we work our way out of this crisis. We believe that given our team experience, dedicated and talented staff and our dedication to the business we will emerge stronger than ever. We wish our shareholders, partners, merchants and their loved ones good health during these difficult times.

Sincerely,

Oleg Firer

Executive Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

Net Element, Inc.

