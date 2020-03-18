New York, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Logistics Robots Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Function ; Industry ; Robot Type" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875885/?utm_source=GNW

However, the challenges related to high initial cost for the installation of logistics robots may restrain the future growth of the logistic robots market. Despite these limitations, the rising warehouse automation is projected to offer ample growth opportunities for the players operating in the logistics robots market during the forecast period. Some of the leading players in logistics robots market are highly focusing on strategic market initiatives to enrich their production capabilities as well as to expand their geographical presence across the globe. Also, the players are focusing on receiving numerous strategies to focus strongly on the logistics robots market. This, in turn, is contributing to the growth of the logistics robots market.



The logistics robots market has been segmented on the basis of robot type, function, industry, and geography.Based on robot type, the market has been segmented into robotic arm, AGV, collaborative mobile robots, and others.



The collaborative mobile robots segment represented the largest share of the overall logistics robots market throughout the forecast period, and is expected to be the fastest-growing.Based on function, the logistics robots market has been segmented into pick & place, palletizing and de-palletizing, transportation, and packaging.



On the basis of industry the market is segmented into healthcare, e-commerce, automotive, outsource logistics, retail, consumer goods, food and beverages, and others. Geographically, the logistics robots market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



APAC region held the largest share of the logistics robots market in 2018, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period of 2019-2027.It has contributed more than 50% to the overall revenue of the logistics robots market in the year 2018.



The North America and Europe held the second and third position in the global logistics robots market in 2018 with market shares of >20% and >15%, respectively.The market in North America is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate from 2019 to 2027.



Other developing regions such as the Middle East and Africa and South America are also anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities to the logistics robots market players during 2019-2027.



The overall logistics robots market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the logistics robots market.



It also provides the overview and forecast for the global logistics robots market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the logistics robots market.Some of the players present in logistics robots market are AGV International; Clearpath Robotics; Daifuku Co.



Ltd.; Fanuc Corporation; Fetch Robotics Inc.; Kion Group AG; KNAPP AG; Kollmorgen; KUKA AG; and Toshiba Corporation among others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875885/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001