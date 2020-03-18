Dublin, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Map Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global mobile map market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of technologically advanced mobile devices. In addition, increasing adoption of mobile map in industrial sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the global mobile map market from 2020-2024.



Market Segmentation



Application:

Outdoor Mobile Map

Indoor Mobile Map

End-user:

Automotive Navigation

Mobile And Internet

Public Sector And Enterprise

Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Key Trends for global mobile map market 2020-2024 growth



This study identifies increasing adoption of mobile map in industrial sector as the prime reasons driving the global mobile map market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global mobile map market 2020-2024.



A detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global mobile map market 2020-2024 are provided, including some of the vendors such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., Microsoft Corp., TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Companies Mentioned



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

HERE Global BV

Microsoft Corp.

NavInfo Co. Ltd.

TomTom International BV

Trimble Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

