NEW YORK, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) resulting from allegations that Commercial Vehicle may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 16, 2020, after the market closed, Commercial Vehicle Group issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. Therein, the Company disclosed that certain financial statements for fiscal 2018 and 2019 periods should no longer be relied upon due to misstatements. Its Audit Committee had determined, among other things, that for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, cost of revenues were understated by $4.6 million, net income was overstated by $3.5 million, and diluted earnings per share was overstated by $0.11.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as $0.33 per share, or over 13%, during intraday trading on March 17, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Commercial Vehicle investors. If you purchased shares of Commercial Vehicle please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1818.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

