CROWN PLACE VCT PLC
LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL
Crown Place VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that it purchased 143,582 ordinary shares at 0.317 pence per share on 18 March 2020. The shares purchased represent 0.07% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be held in treasury.
Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:
The capital of the Company as at 18 March 2020 consisted of 218,675,024 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 22,528,992 ordinary shares in treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 196,146,032 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
18 March 2020
