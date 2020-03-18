SCANFIL PLC: SHARE REPURCHASE 18.03.2020 

SCANFIL PLCANNOUNCEMENT18.3.2020
   
   
Trade date18.3.2020 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareSCANFL 
Amount7,200Shares
Average price/ share3.6529EUR
Total cost26,300.88EUR
   
   
Scanfil Plc now holds a total of 336 076 shares
including the shares repurchased on 18.3.2020 
   
   
On behalf of Scanfil Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   
For more information, please contact: 
Petteri Jokitalo, CEO  
tel. +358 8 4882 111  
   
www.scanfil.com  







