Company Announcement

18 March 2020

Announcement No. 4

Postponement of the Annual General Meeting of NKT A/S scheduled for 26 March 2020

The Board of Directors of NKT A/S has decided to postpone the company’s Annual General Meeting scheduled for 26 March 2020, cf. company announcement

no. 2 of 4 March 2020.

The decision has been made for the safety of the shareholders and employees and is in accordance with the updated guidelines from the Danish authorities in relation to the coronavirus which entered into force on 18 March 2020.

NKT A/S will send a new notice of the postponed general meeting when a new date has been decided.

Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +45 2494 1654

Press: Pelle Fischer, External Communications Lead, Tel: +45 2223 5870

Attachment