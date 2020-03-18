Summary of the notification
As at 13 March 2020 Intervest Offices & Warehouses received a transparency notification dated 12 March 2020 from Patronale Group nv and Patronale Life nv, indicating that it holds 5,07% of the voting rights in Intervest following the acquisition or transfer of securities conferring voting rights or voting rights, and has therefore exceeded the notification threshold of 5%.
Attachment
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV
Antwerpen, BELGIUM
Transparency notification PatronaleFILE URL | Copy the link below
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: