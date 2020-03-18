A French public limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of €1,515,531,785.00

Registered office: 1, cours Ferdinand de Lesseps, F-92500 Rueil Malmaison

Registration number 552 037 806 RCS Nanterre

ISIN Code: FR0000125486

www.vinci.com

Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on 9 April 2020

Information concerning the availability of preparatory documents

The shareholders of VINCI are informed that the Company’s Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting will be held

on Thursday 9 April 2020 at 10.00 a.m.,

at VINCI’s Head Office,

1, cours Ferdinand de Lesseps – 92500 Rueil Malmaison.

Due to the Covid-19 epidemic and in accordance with the government’s measures to try to stop the virus spreading, the Board of Directors decided at its meeting of 17 March 2020 to hold the General Meeting without shareholders being physically present.

As public buildings are now closed, the meeting will take place at the company’s head office.

The advanced notice of Combined Shareholders’ General Meeting, including the agenda, the text of the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors for approval at the meeting and the principal methods of participating and voting at the meeting, was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) dated 28 February 2020 under no. 26; the convening notice will be published in the BALO dated 23 March 2020. These notices will be accessible on the Company’s website at www.vinci.com.





Documents containing information relating to this meeting will be made available to the Company’s shareholders, in accordance with laws and regulations in force. The documents mentioned in article R. 225-73 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted on the Company’s website at www.vinci.com, section Shareholders/General Meeting.

