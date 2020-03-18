New York, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hemophilia Treatment Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product ; Disease ; Treatment Type ; Therapy ; End User , and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875883/?utm_source=GNW

However, high cost related with hemophilia treatment is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.



On the other hand, growth opportunities in emerging regions are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global hemophilia treatment during the forecast period.

Hemophilia is a hereditary bleeding disorder that stops the blood from clotting normally.The primary symptom is uncontrolled, often spontaneous bleeding in different areas of the body.



According to data from the National Hemophilia Foundation in 2020, Hemophilia A happens in 1 in 5,000 live male births.Hemophilia A is about four times as common as hemophilia B.



The number of people with hemophilia in the United States is anticipated to be around 20,000 individuals.Moreover, the incidence of hemophilia is not known across the globe but projected at above 400,000 people.



Almost 75% of people with hemophilia worldwide are either undiagnosed or receive disparate treatment.

In Italy, according to the data of the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2017, the number of registered people with bleeding disorders increased from about 7000 in 2000 to around 8500 in 2011 and more than 11,000 in 2015.The trend is due to an upsurge in the number of patients who are recorded, mainly in those with vWD type 1, mild hemophilia, or other factor deficiencies.



Thus, increasing prevalence of hemophilia, high cases of under-diagnosed hemophilia cases, and improving healthcare infrastructure will eventually grow the market for hemophilia treatment in the forecast period.

Global hemophilia treatment, based on the product, is segmented into plasma derived coagulation factor concentrates plasma derived coagulation factor concentrates, desmopressin, antifibrinolytic agents.In 2019, the recombinant coagulation factor concentrates held the largest share of the market, by product.



Also, recombinant coagulation factor concentrates segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to increasing adoption of integrated systems across the globe.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for Hemostats included in the report are Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), USFDA, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), National Clinical Database, and others.

