VANCOUVER, Wash., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZoomInfo , today announced that TrustRadius, the most trusted B2B review platform, has recognized ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg with the prestigious 2020 Top Rated Award. ZoomInfo won in the Sales Intelligence Software category with a trScore of 8.4 out of 10 and over 558 verified reviews and ratings.



“One of the things that makes ZoomInfo so unique is that our clients are up and running and seeing value on day one. In a world that is moving as fast as it is today, that kind of speed to value is unheard of,” said Chris Hays, Chief Revenue Officer. “Receiving an award like this--which is solely based on the feedback from our customers--is huge for us. ZoomInfo was created to support and improve every aspect of the go-to-market process, and earning this response from our customer community tells us it’s doing exactly what it was designed to do.”

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or a company’s status as a TrustRadius customer. To qualify, a product must have 10 or more recent reviews and a trScore of 7.5 or higher, indicating above-average satisfaction for business technology. The products with the highest trScores appear first on the list. Read more about the Top Rated criteria.

Verified users said the following about how much they value ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg :

“I've used other tools before, and even 3rd party consultants to generate leads, but nothing is as rich and accurate as ZoomInfo.” - Patty Mae Angeles, Account Executive at Yonder, an AI solution that helps brands maintain an authentic online presence.

“It saves me time while prospecting while helping to ensure I'm reaching the most appropriate companies and contacts. I am a huge fan, and there are so many features I don't have the time to use. Highly recommend.” - Katie Carlson, Account Executive at MultiView, a platform that helps B2B marketers and associations connect with their ideal customers and members.

“ZoomInfo provides better results over other tools. We found leads we were not able to find from competitors.” - Himanshu Taneja, Global Sourcing Head at Expert Executive Recruiters, a recruiting firm that helps businesses around the world hire smart, hardworking, talented, and proactive employees.

“ZoomInfo is being used across the sales organization as a "source of truth" for business intelligence. When researching prospective or existing customers, it's hard to find all of the information you need in just one tool. ZoomInfo's intuitive UI makes that possible.” - Leo Fernandez, Enterprise Account Executive at LogicMonitor, a fully automated, SaaS-based full-stack infrastructure monitoring platform for enterprise IT and managed service providers.

“We are proud to have created a product that has inspired such gracious feedback on a review platform we trust,” said Hays. “The feedback we get from our customers inspires us to continue innovating and improving on what still holds true today: serving actionable data intelligence to our customers, at every step of their process.”

Looking to share your own feedback? Please leave a review here.

About ZoomInfo: Built over 20 years ago, ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg has become the go-to-market standard for over 13,500 companies worldwide. Designed to be the single source of truth, the ZoomInfo platform offers best-in-class technology paired with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of contacts, companies, and opportunities essential to empower sales, marketing and recruiting professionals to hit their numbers. Deeply embedded into business workflows and technology stacks — including integrations with the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications — ZoomInfo is capable of delivering more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth than any stand-alone solution. ZoomInfo’s investors include TA Associates, The Carlyle Group and 22C Capital. For more information about our leading marketing and sales intelligence solution, visit www.zoominfo.com.

About TrustRadius: TrustRadius is the customer voice and insights platform that helps tech buyers make great decisions, and helps technology vendors acquire and retain great customers. Each month, over half a million B2B technology buyers use over 222,000 verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Next Coast Ventures, Mayfield Fund, and LiveOak Venture Partners.

